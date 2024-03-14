The Polestar 3 is expected to be delivered in the United States in the second quarter, and to celebrate, the business is launching a new entry-level variation and lowering pricing. Polestar stated that the Long Range Dual Motor version of the crossover, together with the Plus and Pilot packages, would start at $83,900 when it was first offered in 2022. When the Performance Pack was included, that amount increased to $89,900.

Introducing the New Entry-Level Polestar 3 Model: Affordable Luxury with Essential Features

As we fast-forward to the present, Polestar has revealed a new entry-level model that costs $73,400 and only includes the Pilot Pack. Assist Pilot, Park Assist Pilot, and Lane Change Assist are included in the latter, along with a head-up display. The Polestar 3 with Plus and Pilot Packs is available for purchase by those seeking additional equipment. There is a $5,000 discount on it, yet it costs $78,900. Greater 21-inch wheels, heated back seats, and improved upholstery are included with the Plus Pack. Also included for purchase is a 25-speaker premium audio system by Bowers & Wilkins including a “fresh air subwoofer.”

Exploring the Polestar 3 trim package: Luxury Features and Immersive Audio Experience

The Plus Pack is a trim package that includes heated rear seats, 21-inch alloys, and a 1,610-watt Bowers & Wilkins sound system with 25 speakers and an air subwoofer. “Bio-attributed MicroTech or animal welfare wool seats” are used by Polestar to cover the seats. Along with 22-inch forged wheels, chassis adjustments, and gold accents, the Performance Pack sweetens the pot and increases performance through software tweaking.

An all-wheel drive system with two motors that produces 489 horsepower (365 kW / 496 PS) and 620 lb-ft (840 Nm) of torque is powered by a 111 kWh battery in both variations. With only one charge, the crossover can go 315 miles (507 km) and accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour (0 to 96 km/h) in five seconds. In comparison to previous estimates, the latter amount is fifteen miles (24 km) higher.

Introducing the Polestar 3 Performance Package: Enhanced Power and Dynamics

Your investment will be $79,400 for a Polestar 3 equipped with the Pilot and Performance Packs. Along with bigger 22-inch forged alloy wheels with Swedish gold highlights, it also has a sportier chassis tuning. Its software update, which boosts output to 517 horsepower (386 kW / 524 PS) and 671 lb-ft (909 Nm) of torque, is the big news. This results in a reduction in range to 279 miles (449 km), but it also shortens the 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) time to five seconds.

If you want to get the Performance version, you must accept a considerable reduction in efficiency since the range is 36 miles less than that of a standard Polestar 3. All models are eligible for a $7,500 Polestar Clean Vehicle Incentive on lease agreements, regardless of which one you choose. In the second quarter of this year, Polestar will begin shipping to clients. It will have to contend with the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 7 in addition to the previously stated rivals.