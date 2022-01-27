5 ways in which technology has changed gaming

Gaming is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world with experts estimating its revenue to rise up to $200 billion by 2023. One of the reasons why gaming does so well is that it tends to capitalise on the most recent technological advancements. From video games to online casino gambling, gaming has been revolutionised by technology.

In this article, we are listing down the top five ways in which technology has changed the face of gaming as we know it today.

Advanced computing

Before computing technology came about, the gaming industry was restricted to board games and playing sports outdoors. However, once computing emerged and became widely popular, the gaming industry took this into their own hands to revolutionise their products.

Gaming began to progress and extend to game consoles, producing PlayStation and Xbox. Once this was done, there was no stopping the gaming industry. People can now play from the comfort of their homes. This does not simply relate to video games. People can now participate in online gambling and also place their sports bets on the best cricket betting sites in India and all over the world.

Online gaming

This brings us to our next point – online gaming. People have always enjoyed playing games together until the invention of technology came along which allowed players to play their favourite games in their own homes and rooms. The gaming industry started to transition online. From traditional casinos, the industry shifted to create its own online casinos, together with their respective mobile casinos.

However, this does not mean that players are playing on their own, all the time. Whenever players miss the traditional casino feeling, they also have the option to choose live dealer game which give them the possibility to experience the best of both worlds. Placing their sports bets on cricket betting sites and other sports also helps players feel like they are part of a community, despite still being in their own space.

Artificial Intelligence

Another step towards the right direction is artificial intelligence. AI gives the ability for players to create characters that they can interact with. This adds a sense of realism which some players feel that they have lost when they shifted to online gaming. For example, players can have conversations with other gamers and/or react to different stimuli, making them feel like they are part of the real world.

Mobile Gaming

We have already touched a little bit about mobile gaming. This includes things like portable consoles such as Nintendo DS, and using your smartphone or tablet to download playable apps and playing at online casinos. Mobile gaming is perfect for players who are always on the go and want to play whenever and wherever.

Virtual Reality

Virtual reality is at the forefront at the moment as it is one of the most exciting technological advancements to date. Using virtual reality, you can become completely immersed in a 3D simulation and the graphics will be very realistic. Augmented reality is a bit different to virtual reality as it is where it imposes computer-generated images onto the imported world. For the gaming industry, they are both very exciting potentials.

These, and others, are some of the most popular technological advancements that have completely changed the face of gaming as we know it today. We are quite certain that technology will keep on evolving with other exciting amendments and invention to come out sooner than we think.