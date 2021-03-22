A Real Review of the Free Junglee Rummy App

Junglee Rummy, the free Indian rummy game app, allows you to enjoy the card game with real rummy players from across the country. The app already has over 25 million registered users and the number is increasing by the day, making it an immensely popular Indian rummy card game. Download this ultimate free Indian rummy game app and play rummy anytime, anywhere with your family and friends.

To provide you with the most realistic and authentic experience of the Indian rummy game online, Junglee Rummy has incorporated many innovative features.

What Makes Junglee Rummy the Most Trusted Rummy Site

Highly appealing visuals with 3D graphics.

Seamless gaming with smooth controls.

Integrated UI, which provides you with the most enjoyable rummy experience.

Real rummy players as opponents.

A wide variety of royal avatars to choose from.

A compact app that occupies very minimal storage space.

Seamless functioning even on low networks.

A vast variety of tables and rummy variants to choose from.

Unlimited practice games to help sharpen your rummy skills.

Easy login using Facebook/Google account or mobile number.

24×7 customer support at your service.

Regular real-time updates.

Multiple Game Variants

13 Card Rummy: This variant of rummy is played by 2 to 6 players using one or two decks of cards including jokers. Each player at the table is dealt 13 cards, one at a time. A player begins the game by drawing a card from the closed deck or the open deck. On the same turn, the player has to discard one of their cards to the open deck. The discarded card can be picked by the next player or they can pick a card from the closed deck. On Junglee Rummy, when you have formed the required sequences, or sequences and sets, you need to discard one card from your hand to the “Finish Slot” and then declare your cards for your opponents to see. For a valid declaration, there must be at least two sequences, out of which at least one must be a pure sequence, and all your cards must be arranged in sequences, or sequences and sets.

You can play and enjoy any of the following variants of 13 card rummy on Junglee Rummy:

Points Rummy: It is the fastest variant of Indian rummy. Most players choose to play this variant for quick games. In points rummy, a chip value is assigned to each point at the beginning of the game. The winner takes away all the chips lost by the opponents.

Deals Rummy: As the name suggests, this game is played for a fixed number of deals: 2, 3, 4, or 6. The player with the highest number of chips at the end of the final deal is the winner. Deals rummy requires a lot of skill, and you get a chance to make up for your loss in subsequent deals if you happen to lose the initial deal. So if you lose the first deal, you can come back stronger in the next deal.

Pool Rummy: Pool Rummy is another variation of Indian rummy. There are two formats of the game: 101 pool and 201 pool. The game is played by 2 to 6 players. Players are eliminated when their score reaches 101 points (in 101 pool) or 201 points (in 201 pool). The only player left at the table in the end wins the game.

Junglee Rummy is one of the most popular card game apps today. This fast-paced game with a great action theme has become immensely popular not only with rummy lovers but also with those who want to have quality entertainment. Everyone who tries this Indian rummy app falls in love with it and even those who have never played the game can easily learn to play the game on this app.

You can play this game for cash too with the real cash Junglee Rummy game app and win big! Download the app right now and play rummy online on Junglee Rummy, the most trusted rummy site. Happy gaming!