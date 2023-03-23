A tough competition between AI chatbots of Microsoft and Google, already citing each other in misinformation shitshow

The AI games have been reaching on a different level now. With the upgradation in technology and process, both Google and Microsoft are trying to give a tough competition to each other. If you don’t think Big Tech’s quick adoption of AI chatbots would seriously harm the web’s information ecology, have a look at these facts:

Right now,* if you ask Microsoft’s Bing chatbot if Google’s Bard chatbot has been shut down, it says yes, citing as evidence a news article that discusses a tweet in which a user asked Bard when it would be shut down, and Bard noted it already had, itself citing a comment from Hacker News in which someone joked about this happening, and someone else used ChatGPT to write fake news coverage about the event.

Large Scale game of AI Chatbots

In this instance, a single humorous Hacker News remark served as the catalyst for the entire situation. This is a warning indication that we are entering a large-scale game of AI information telephony, in which chatbots are unable to determine which news sources are trustworthy, misinterpret stories about themselves, and exaggerate their own abilities. Think about the things you could do to make these mechanisms fail.

It’s a ridiculous situation but one that could have significant repercussions. Given that AI language models can’t reliably distinguish between fact and fiction, their online introduction risks leaving a rotten trail of untruths and distrust that will be difficult to map out fully or authoritatively refute, all due to Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI’s decision that market dominance comes before safety.

These businesses can use all the caveats they want to describe their chatbots as “experiments,” “collaborations,” and unquestionably not search engines, but it’s a weak defence. We know how people use these systems and have already witnessed how they spread false information by making up new tales that have never been written or claiming to be books that have never existed.

Google referred to its service as an “early experiment” that allowed people to work together with generative AI. LaMDA, a sizable language model the corporation created internally, powers the chatbot, and Bard will be able to get its knowledge from sources that Google deems to be of “high-quality” to provide up-to-date replies.