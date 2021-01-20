Acer releases 3 Truly Wireless Earbuds starting at Rs 2,499

Truly Wireless Earbuds have now gone mainstream with every brand dipping their hands in the market. Until now, we had only phone and audio companies releasing TWS Earbuds, but now even PC companies have joined the race. Recently Acer launched three TWS earphones in India, with the cheapest one costing Rs 2,499. Two of these earphones come with Acer branding while one of them comes with the “Gateway” brand. And now it is only a matter of time now before we see Lenovo, Dell, HP, and other brands too joining the race. Let’s take a look at the products launched by the company.

Acer TWS Earbuds GAHR010 and GAHR011

The Acer GAHR010 and GAHR011 come with an in-ear design that doesn’t stick out. Both of them are similar looks wise and the main difference comes in the technology used and the sound quality. The GAHR011 comes in a case that has an in-built type A and type c cable that can be pulled out for charging the earphones. While the GAHR010 has a normal type-c port for charging.

Coming to the design of the earbuds, the cases are compact and have a translucent cover. But while the GAHR010 comes with led lights inside the case for checking battery life, the GAHR011 has lights on the outer side of the case. The earphones have a total battery life of 24 hours with the option of fast charging. It allows the earphones to top up from 0-100% in just 1.5 hours. The GAHR010 and GAHR011 have been priced at Rs 2,499 and is available on Amazon and Flipkart.

Acer TWS Earbud GAHR012

The GAHR012 is the most premium among the three TWS buds launched by Acer. Its design is reminiscent of the Airpods pro with a short stem and an in-ear design. It also comes in white color to match the look fo the Airpods pro. The GAHR012 case has charging indicators on the outside of the case. It shows the various charging levels and battery life of the earphones.

From design to the features of the earphones is premium. The GAHR012 has the option of fast pair that enables seamless connectivity. It also has touch media controls and the option to wake up assistants. Talking about the battery life the GAHR012 can be used for 24 hours before the charging case runs out of juice. And if it does, with the fast charging option, the earphones can be charged back to 100% in 1.5 hours. Another great feature of the earphone is the IPX4 water resistance that makes it usable in the gym or while exercising. The GAHR012 has been priced at Rs 3,499 and is available on Amazon and Flipkart.

