Aesthetic Nutrition secured Pre-Series A funding

Aesthetic Nutrition Pvt Ltd, which markets and sells chewable dietary supplements under the brand Power Gummies, has now secured its Pre-Series A funding round led by the DSG Consumer Partners, said the announcement.

While the details of the investment as of now remain undisclosed, this is said to be the first institutional funding secured by the company.

The funding secured will be going to be used to build the company’s online presence, towards the building of new product launches, and also to build its management team.

“Our gummies provide great results with amazing taste. They are 100 percent vegetarian, gluten-free, and gelatin-free. A regular routine helps rejuvenate and replenish the body by providing holistic nutrition. Our current product, the hair vitamin gummy, helps restore and maintain nail and hair health. We are excited to partner with DSG, and with this funding, we aim to expand our operations and introduce new variants,” said Divij on the latest funding.

Commenting on the investment, Deepak Shahdadpuri, Managing Director of DSG Consumer Partners said,

“The vitamin and health supplements market is ripe for disruption and presents a huge market opportunity in India. We believe that gummies will be amongst the fastest growing formats within the category. We have experience investing in this category, having invested in YOUvit, one of Indonesia’s fastest-growing vitamin supplement brands.

