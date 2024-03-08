According to a tweet from Dragon Ball’s official Twitter account on X, the highly popular series’ creator, Akira Toriyama, passed away at the age of 68. Numerous family members and manga lovers worldwide will mourn the adored author of the manga, who leaves behind an unquestionable legacy. Dragon Ball’s X account states that Toriyama died on March 1st, at the age of 68, from an acute subdural hemorrhage. The tweet goes on to inform followers not to bring flowers or other presents to Toriyama’s family, adding that a short burial ceremony was performed with his immediate family.

Sadly, it seems that at the time of his death, Toriyama was working on a number of different projects. No doubt, this also includes Toriyama’s ongoing responsibilities with the Dragon Ball Super manga and his impending involvement with the Dragon Ball: DAIMA anime.

Unmatched Body of Work That Withstands the Test of Time Is Left Behind by Akira Toriyama

Even though Dragon Ball is without a doubt his most well-known creation, Toriyama was well-known for a number of other endeavors. Fans of manga, anime, and video games may easily recognize Toriyama’s unique art style from Sand Land, Dragon Quest, and Chrono Trigger.

Though works like Dragon Ball and Sand Land contain many thrilling action scenes, Toriyama’s earnest sense of humor remains the radiant soul of his work

Toriyama’s masterful balancing act between comedy and action was part of what made him such a visionary manga author and contributed to Dragon Ball being the phenomenon that it is today. Even while Toriyama’s masterpieces, such as Dragon Ball and Sand Land, are filled with exciting action sequences, his genuine sense of humor always shines through. Along with Toriyama’s unapproachable artwork and amazing panel arrangement that kept readers on the edge of their seats, it was in part this comedy that made his manga so visionary.

One of the Greatest Anime and Manga Franchises of All Time Is Still Dragon Ball

It was highly influential because of Akira Toriyama’s work on Dragon Ball. With their amazing transformations and exciting action, Dragon Ball inspired works like One Piece and Naruto. The fact that One Piece received a shoutout Easter egg in Dragon Ball Super suggests that the appreciation was two-way. The influence of Toriyama’s magnum opus is so great that it continues to inspire current television shows like Jujutsu Kaisen, One-Punch Man, and My Hero Academia.

A few of Toriyama’s pals paid respect to the renowned author in a post on the Dragon Ball publisher Shueisha’s website. One Piece writer Eiichiro Oda expressed his feelings in an emotional statement, which Reddit user Death_Usagi translated as follows:

Not many mangaka can truly lay claim to being a giant like Toriyama, and manga fans and artists around will mourn his passing. It is guaranteed that Akira Toriyama’s reputation as one of the greatest mangakas of all time will live on as Dragon Ball is still among the finest manga ever.