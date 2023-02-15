Amazon claims that it is negotiating a deal to sell Roombas to regulators.

Amazon said on Wednesday it is in chats with controllers on its $1.7 billion offered for iRobot Corp (IRBT.O), producer of the mechanical vacuum cleaner Roomba, with the takeover liable to attract extreme examination because of administrative worries about bargains by Large Tech.

The Monetary Times revealed before that the European Association is set to research the buy that Amazon reported last August, adding that controllers have sent the online business monster a progression of point by point inquiries over the proposed exchange.

“We’re working helpfully with the significant controllers in their survey of the consolidation,” an Amazon representative said. The organization declined to remark on the FT report.

The organization still can’t seem to officially look for endorsement from the European Commission, which just the same as U.S. also, UK antitrust controllers has become progressively careful about monster organizations securing more modest adversaries.

The EU antitrust guard dog normally follows up a starter survey of manages a full-scale examination on the off chance that it has serious worries.

The FT detailed that the EU center is around how iRobot’s independent vacuum cleaner Roomba works, especially its capacity to accept pictures as it moves around a home,.

The potential move would follow the U.S. Government Exchange Commission’s examination of whether the exchange would expand Amazon’s market power.

The Commission didn’t quickly answer Reuters’ solicitations for input. iRobot declined to remark.