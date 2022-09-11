Amazon Makes an Attempt to Remove Seatbelt Alarm Blockers in the US and the UK.

The e-commerce behemoth announced on Friday that it is working to remove devices that disable automobile seatbelt alarms from marketplace listings in the United States and the United Kingdom, one day after the business did the same in India.

According to Amazon, it was investigating these products across all markets and would take appropriate action.

A firm spokeswoman said, “We are in the process of eliminating the products in question that may have missed our controls.”

After business mogul Cyrus Mistry was killed in a car accident last weekend, road safety concerns have received more attention in India. When local media revealed that Mistry wasn’t using a seatbelt, it rekindled the conversation over traffic safety.

Nitin Gadkari, India’s transport minister, told Reuters on Wednesday that metal clips purchased from Amazon were inserted in seatbelt holes to avoid the warning that usually continues to ping when seatbelts are not in use while a car is being driven.

Gadkari added that he has urged the business to take action against such gadgets. A day later, Amazon announced that the products had been removed from its platform.