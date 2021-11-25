AMD Fidelityfx Super Resolution is now available as an Unreal Engine 4 plugin

AMD Fidelityfx Super Resolution is now available as a plugin for Unreal Engine 4, making it easier for developers to integrate into their games. However, FSR still lacks a dedicated plug-in for Unreal Engine 5. If AMD wants to support FSR in early UE5 games, it must be used. AMD has released the FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) plug-in for Unreal Engine 4, which will enable developers to use the popular Epic Games engine to easily support in-game upgrades.

FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) is an image resampling technology developed by AMD for real-time use in selected video games. It uses traditional handwriting algorithms to resample low-resolution images to higher resolutions for more Displayed on a high-resolution computer monitor. AMD FSR uses one (spatial) frame from low-resolution input data, while Nvidia’s DLSS uses multi-frame time scaling and neural network-supported pixel reconstruction, multiple input sources, and AI models for image reconstruction. AMD FSR uses what the company calls “modern algorithms” to detect and reconstruct high-resolution edges from lower-resolution original images, and does not use temporal information. FSR uses an algorithm to scale images to give them sharper edges.

Under the recommended settings, the image is processed at a resolution of 77% of the screen resolution. The image quality it generates is almost the same as that of native rendering. Both AMD and Nvidia provide upgrade technology to provide lower rendering quality for higher resolution images. Since AMD made FSR open source, there may be improvements in the future, such as the timing methods made by AMD or game developers. Having a tool that is easier to implement can save time and increase the likelihood that the tool will be used. Such software is always welcome, especially considering how lightweight FSR is.

On the other side, Deep Learning Supersampling (DLSS) is an image resampling technology developed by Nvidia for real-time use in certain video games that uses deep learning to resample lower-resolution images to higher resolutions for viewing on a computer monitor at higher resolutions. Alternative technology to NVIDIA DLSS, FSR. It allows gamers to improve the frame rate of their games while sacrificing quality.

But this actually depends on the pixel density and the distance from the screen. At 27-inch 4K resolution, you may not even see whether the game uses a higher-quality upgrade mode, such as DLSS quality or super FSR quality. In order to maintain image quality, AMD uses a spatial zoom algorithm to make the game look best when zoomed in.

AMD also claims that developers can use FSR in conjunction with Unreal Engine 4 Temporal Anti-Aliasing with Upsampling (TAAU) or another temporary upscaling algorithm using hybrid upscaling. This will prevent the final renders from being oversharpened and improve integration results. Additionally, AMD says the FSR plugin already has a Contrast Adaptive Sharpening pass, which means developers need to make sure existing CAS integrations are disabled in advance. In the case of Unreal Engine 4’s default implementation, all mip offset selection is handled automatically. When FSR is the main upscale, the developer should consider specifying a custom mip offset.

Developers can set the percentage of scaling used in different quality options. If needed, the game developer can tweak the values for each category for better performance or quality, which might be required when running the game with other Unreal Engine plugins or graphics feature sets.

At the time of this writing, FSR is offered in 35 games (more soon) and is available as a feature fix that you can apply for Unreal Engine 4.26, and is now available in a dedicated Unity 2021.2 beta HDRP preview. However, Nvidia is two years ahead of AMD in providing ultra-high resolution gaming and support for major engines.

Although simple extensions like AMD FSR are an easy task for game developers and are not as deeply integrated as DLSS, it should not be overlooked that NVIDIA DLSS has been integrated into Unreal Engine 4 and 5 as a plug-in. It is now natively integrated into Unity 2021. 2. DLSS has been around for some time and can be used in more than 120 PC games. AMD FSR is simpler when compared to DLSS, and although it has is relatively new, this simplicity also means one thing it will support a wide range of GPU’s and also AMD FSR is an open-source technology that will run on third-party graphics cards, including the older and still widely used Nvidia GTX cards, it will also benefit more gamers than Nvidia’s DLSS technology which is limited to Nvidia’s latest RTX card.