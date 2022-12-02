American rapper Ye no longer plans to buy Parle

According to a statement from Parlement Technologies, American rapper Kanye West who changed his name to Ye, and the parent company of social media platform Parler officially agreed to terminate the sale of Parler on Thursday.

“This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November,” the company said in a statement. “Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community.”

The deal was announced in October between Parlement Technologies and Ye. The deal was expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2022 as stated by the company at that time.

On November 22, he was seen with the United States’ former president Donald Trump and Nick Fuentes who is a prominent white supremacist at Trump’s private club in Florida.

About Kanye West

American rapper Kanye has been recently denounced for his anti-semitic statements because of which he was terminated and banned from various platforms.

Earlier in October, the George Floyd family declared plans to sue Kanye West over anti-black and antisemitic statements. The antisemitic comments were constructed against the Jews community. He was also called out for harassing his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Ye ended his association with Gap Inc., an apparel retailer in September, and in October, famous sports goods makers Adidas terminated its partnership with Ye. It stopped the highly successful Yeezy line production which was designed together with West. It also said that it had stopped all the payments to Ye and his companies.

Many companies came together against Kanye, even a famous American Dj group Chainsmokers also declared that they will be withdrawing their songs with Kanye.

The losses and cuts of partnerships and contracts had hit Kanye badly. After cutting the ties he remained no longer a billionaire, his net worth dropped from $1.5 billion to $400 million.

Kanye West officially changed his name to Ye. Ye is considered the most contentious and influential hip-hop artist. He is a songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer. In the early 2000s, he earned recognition as a producer of Roc-A-Fella Records.

About Parler

Parler was launched in 2018. It has been put back on Google and Apple Inc’s app stores after being removed following the US Capitol riots in January 2021. Parler is like any social media platforms like Gettr, Gab, and Truth Social, which promises free-speech options like Twitter Inc but before Elon’s takeover.

Parler was developed by John Matze and launched in September 2018. Users include those who were banned and those who oppose policies of the mainstream social networks. The service had a user base of 15 million before January 2021 as it went offline because Google and Apple App store removed the platform. As of January 2022, it has active users from 700,000 to 1 million.