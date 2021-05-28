Among Us Is Available For Free On Epic Games Store For A Limited Time

Epic Games Store has announced that from today the popular game Among Us will be free on the platform. Innersloth has teamed up with Epic Games to make its popular US title available to more players by offering it in-store for free. To qualify for free, you only need to go to the official website of the Epic Games Store to claim it.

The latest free title in the Epic Games Store is Among Us, a multiplayer game that gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Among us is a cute social deduction game in which teams of up to ten players are assigned a series of tasks to complete such as preparing a ship for the launch. If you have an account with this service, you can download the game for free until June 3rd, after which it will cost $5.

The Epic Games Store will continue offering free games for the foreseeable future as part of its commitment to draw players. Epic kicked off their mega-sale earlier this month with NBA 2K21.

The Epic Games Store has been offering free games for as long as it has been around, so this should come as no surprise. His promotion, which was launched last week, proposes 10 games priced at $15, including the titles featured in his mega sale.

While the Epic Games Store is a showcase, the game is also available on the web through the integrated Epic Games Launcher application. The web application allows players to buy games from Epic Games and launch applications that they can install to keep their games up to date. You can also download Amazon Games to play games offered through Prime Gaming.

You need to set up a free account in the Epic Games Store and enable two-factor authentication to receive freebies. Steam has many free games that you can download at any time, but for a limited time, free titles are rare. In addition, players can get the game themselves without time ($4.99 USD) and it is fully supported by the developer.

The Epic Mega Sale also allows players to join Free-to-Play Shooter Rogue Company and receive Deadly Apparitions Starter Pack for free until June 17. If you’re interested in the game based on Company of Heroes 2 you can grab the Southern Front DLC by connecting your Steam account to the website of the game.

