Andrew and Tristan Tate’s $500,000 in BTC seized by Police

Romanian authorities have already seized roughly $four million in luxurious automobiles, watches, properties, and money from the Instagram influencer, kickboxer, misogynist, and alleged human trafficker. In response to a spokesperson for the 2 brothers, who had been each arrested on rape and trafficking fees, authorities seized a pair of digital wallets containing roughly 21 BTC, valued at roughly $465,000.

Tate, a champion kickboxer, rose to prominence after which grew to become notorious for his blatantly misogynistic remarks whereas operating Hustler’s College, an internet crypto buying and selling faculty. He was additionally barred from utilizing Instagram and different social media platforms for feedback corresponding to saying rape victims should “bear accountability” for his or her assaults and implying he’d hit a girl who cheated on him with a machete.

Earlier this month, a Romanian appeals courtroom denied his request for an extension of his detention as prosecutors constructed a case towards him that included the formation of an organised crime group, citing him as a “flight threat.” It’s unlikely that the seized bitcoins represent his total crypto holdings. As far back as last January, blockchain intelligence firm Elliptic said the Hustler’s University digital wallets had received about $2.5 million.

Tate has said he pulled in that much monthly from the $49 tuition fees he charges, as well as earning millions from his own trading. He has also spoken about using crypto to avoid sending money via banks, which ask questions about the transfers. By which he means anti-money laundering information requirements. “Whereas with Bitcoin, I press two buttons, it costs me 35 cents and it’s done in three minutes,” he said in one online clip. “That’s why Bitcoin will never go to zero.”

Tate is the proud owner of the extraordinary Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, one of the 28 supercars in his impressive collection. This particular car has gained worldwide attention as it’s widely known to be the fastest and most powerful sports car in the world, boasting a remarkable top speed of over 300 miles per hour. With a staggering price tag of around $5.2 million, the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is a symbol of wealth, luxury, and exclusivity.

According to Mateea Petrescu, who is representing the brothers, the authorities have taken a hard line on the Tates, going just beyond their physical assets and targeting their cryptocurrency as well. This latest development is another blow for the brothers, who have been embroiled in a legal dispute with Romanian authorities.

Petrescu revealed that, the Romanian authorities seized their e-wallets containing 21 Bitcoins, worth around $465,000 in total. Petrescu further revealed that Andrew Tate's wallet held five Bitcoins, which are worth approximately $111,000 at the current market rate, while Tristan's wallet contained 16 Bitcoins, which amounts to around $355,000.