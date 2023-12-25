As New Year is nearing by! We have many tech lovers who are excited about the upcoming products for the year 2024, and with the new year coming up, we already have the whole 2024 lineup of Apple products, be it from iPhones to iPads and even MacBooks or Macs. We have covered you with the upcoming products by Apple for 2024.

Apple 2024 Product Lineup REVEALED!

Just like every year, in the upcoming year, we will see the latest new products with a lot of innovative features included. From the Vision Pro VR headset and iPhone 16 series to the much anticipated iPhone SE, even the new MacBook Air and Apple Watch X are under the radar to get a massive upgrade for the coming year.

1. Apple Vision Pro VR Headset

It’s not the first time since we have seen the Apple Vision Pro VR headset making its way to top headlines. We already have the VR headset that was launched, and public availability will commence in 2024.

We already covered an article sharing that the launch of Vision Pro will happen in the first quarter of 2024.

2. Apple iPhone 16

So, let’s start with the most anticipated flagship smartphone for the year, the iPhone 16 series. The Apple iPhone 16 series is already speculated to be powered with the latest and most potent Apple Bionic A18 chipset across the entire lineup.

Over and above this feature, we also have reports sharing that the phone will come with a dedicated Capture Button, which will help users access the camera quickly. On the other hand, the Action Button feature will be expanded to the entire lineup of the iPhone 16 series.

3. Apple iPhone SE to get a huge UPGRADE

Right after the Apple iPhone 16 series, we again have the new highly anticipated phone for the year, the Apple iPhone SE, which has again attracted a lot of attention from tech lovers.

The best part about this iPhone SE is that the phone will have a full screen where we will finally see the switch from a full bezel to a notch display with Face ID.

4. Apple M3 MacBook Air

We will see Apple make huge announcements, not just with a smartphone but also on a laptop. Apple M3 MacBook Air will get a 15-inch model, and we will see this laptop getting even lighter.

As the model name suggests, the all-new MacBook Air will be coming with the all-new M3 SoC, which will offer the best combination of power and performance thanks to the best efficiency and GPU performance you get.

5. Apple Watch X

Apple has a long successful story within its Watch series. From the first Apple Watch to the Apple Watch 9, the Cupertino giant has always seen a huge upgrade compared to its predecessor models.

This same applies to the Apple Watch X, which will again come with a huge upgrade over the Apple Watch 9 Series. The new Apple Watch 10, or let’s call it Apple Watch X, will be the 10th-anniversary edition for Apple, where we will get to see something SPECIAL for sure!

As per the leaks from Mark Gurman, the famous Apple tipster, it’s shared that the new Apple Watch X is expected to come with a slimmer case with a microLED display.

6. Apple iPad Pro will shift to an OLED display, FINALLY!

For all the Pro iPad users out there! We have a fantastic news for you! Finally, we will see the all-new Apple iPad Pro go with the all-new OLED panel combined with a huge upgrade on the speaker side and keyboard options, and you will even be getting an all-new Apple silicon chipset from Macs.

We have leaks sharing that the new Apple iPad Pro will be getting its power from the all-new developed M3 SoC, a newly 3NM-developed chipset that offers strength and efficiency together.