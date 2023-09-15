Apple Enthusiasts Express Disappointment with iPhone 15: ‘Innovation died with Steve Jobs’

It seems like their preferred tech brand might not be their top choice anymore, at least not as much as it used to be. Smartphone enthusiasts have expressed their dissatisfaction with Apple’s latest devices since the rather underwhelming announcement of the upcoming iPhone 15 on Tuesday. On X (formerly Twitter), some users have gone to the extent of stating that “innovation died with Steve Jobs,” the co-founder and former Apple CEO who sadly passed away in 2011 due to cancer at the age of 56.

The new iPhones, scheduled for release on September 22, come with never-before-seen colour-infused glass, which Apple claims is an “industry first,” along with new charging ports.

Although the display size is similar to the iPhone 14, the iPhone 15’s titanium design makes it the “lightest weight Pro models yet,” according to Apple CEO Tim Cook’s statement on X. However, despite the improved dual camera system, overall enhanced performance, and expanded safety features, some amateur online critics argue that the iPhone 15 models lack sufficient innovation to set them apart from the previous generation.

Apple Faces Mounting Criticism Over Lack of Innovation in Recent Product Releases

One dissatisfied critic voiced their opinion on Apple’s current state of innovation, stating, “Apple’s innovation died with Steve Jobs. “Most everything since 2011 has been .5-1° improvements on existing products — save for the watch — which was kind of inevitable anyways.” They went on to argue that most of the company’s releases since 2011 have merely consisted of minor incremental upgrades, with the exception of the Apple Watch, which they considered somewhat inevitable.

Another critic humorously remarked, “Introducing the latest Apple iPhone – oh wait, is it 13, 14, or now 15?” Yet another individual following the Apple event expressed their disappointment, asserting, “I couldn’t spot any notable distinctions between the iPhone 14 and the newly unveiled iPhone 15.”

Even a devoted Apple enthusiast chimed in with their discontent, saying, “I’ve been a die-hard Apple fan for years, but the iPhone 15 feels disappointingly bland. I’ve decided to skip this one and eagerly await the arrival of the iPhone 16. This could have easily been marketed as the iPhone 14.2; it lacks the innovation to justify the ’15’ moniker.”

The Washington Post has reached out to Apple for an official statement on the matter.

The Potential for a Customizable Action Button

Kaiann Drance, Apple’s VP of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing, emphasized in the company’s press release that the updated smartphone models represent “a significant leap forward” in terms of innovation. However, amidst the scepticism, some Apple enthusiasts are celebrating the potential addition of a customizable action button in the space where the mute switch used to reside. According to MacRumors, if this feature proves true, it could set the iPhone 15 apart from its predecessors by granting users the ability to access various functions and settings without the need to unlock the device or navigate to a specific app.

Nevertheless, it appears that even this potential innovation may not be enough to satisfy the discontented customers on X. This isn’t the first instance of Apple facing criticism for what some perceive as a loss of its “soul” following Steve Jobs’ passing. Tripp Mickle of The New York Times explores this narrative in his book, “After Steve: How Apple Became a Trillion-Dollar Company and Lost Its Soul.”

Pricing for the iPhone 15 Series

The iPhone 15 was officially unveiled at Apple’s “Wonderlust” event on September 12, 2023.

Apple’s iPhone 15 series consists of four distinct models: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Each of these devices boasts a range of exciting features, including the brand-new A16 Bionic chip, an innovative Dynamic Island front camera system, and an upgraded rear camera system equipped with a high-resolution 48MP main sensor. Notably, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max stand out with their ProMotion display, boasting an impressive 120Hz refresh rate.

For those interested in purchasing these devices, the pricing details are as follows:

• iPhone 15: Starting at $799

• iPhone 15 Plus: Starting at $899

• iPhone 15 Pro: Starting at $999

• iPhone 15 Pro Max: Starting at $1,099