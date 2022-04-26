Apple hires anti-union lawyers in escalating union fights

Reports suggest that Apple Inc is working with anti-union attorneys at Littler Mendelson in a growing struggle with retail workers in Atlanta filing for a union election. Apple has not exactly specified its stance on its employees attempting to unionise as of now. However, this move by the tech giant strongly implies that it is somewhat against workers organising for better benefits. Many retail workers expressed how they considered unionisation to be a good idea owing to the inequality in payment.

Currently, Littler is representing Starbucks in its attempt to oppose worker organising. Previously in 2014, it had aided McDonald’s in avoiding accusation of violating labor laws as a joint employer by retaliating against workers who participated in the Fight for $15 campaign.

Apple retail employees at the Cumberland Mall in Atlanta, Georgia filed for a union election last week. The workers are reportedly unionising with the Communications Workers of America. Their Secretary-Treasurer Sara Steffens stated how Apple’s step to retain this particular firm indicates their intentions to suppress unions like other corporations. All this while, Little has appeared open about its tactics to aid corporations to avoid workers’ unions. For instance, they tell employees to vote ‘no,’ and suppress the distribution of pro-union literature.

“The workers at Starbucks, another Littler client, aren’t falling for it and neither will the workers at Apple.”

An employee from a New York Apple store stated that company has organised captive audience meetings. This is one way companies use to spread anti-union messages, like Amazon did to avoid unionisations. Reportedly, the efforts led to the spread of misinformation to scare away the workers. This union fight comes just following a difficult couple of years for the employees. They had faced the pressure of the multiple waves of the pandemic, along with mental health issues caused by workloads.

Additionally, Littler also helps such corporations identify union activities, such as increase in “group conversations,” dynamics among coworkers, etc. On the other hand, Apple Inc declined to comment on its current relationship with Littler Mendelson. A spokesperson of the tech giant, Nick Leahy said how they were “fortunate” to have an exceptional retail team, whose contributions are valued by the company. Moreover, he stated how they are open to offer any form of benefits or compensation to all kinds of employees. These include paid family leave, health care, new parental leave, tuition reimbursements, etc.