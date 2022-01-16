Apple iPad Pro 2022 new leaks for processor, camera spotted online

Apple was said to be exploring a glass back for the next 2022 iPad Pro in June 2021. It was reported that Apple’s most expensive tablet might adopt the latest iPhone design in order to enable wireless charging, which would be a first for the iPad product line.

However, according to a recent report from 9to5Mac, this strategy has failed. While glass has long been a part of smartphone design, it’s supposedly too brittle for a tablet, so Apple has had to (ugh) go outside the box.

The problem is that switching to the metal back found on prior iPads would make compatibility with Apple’s MagSafe wireless chargers problematic, putting the firm in a tight position.

According to the site’s sources, Apple is exploring one idea to remedy the problem. According to reports, the business has created a prototype iPad Pro with a bigger glass Apple logo.

The MagSafe charger would be able to attach directly to the famous emblem and charge through it. The magnets are believed to be stronger to avoid accidents, and the logo is supposed to be similar in size to that found on the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro.

New leaks for Apple iPad Pro 2022

9to5Mac’s sources have a few more insights regarding the 2022 iPad Pro to disclose. To begin with, it is expected to have a bigger battery. While the site does not specify how much larger it will be, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro in 2021 has a 10,758mAh battery, while the 11-inch model has a 7,540mAh cell.

In our testing, the former had a battery life of 10 hours and 48 minutes, while the latter had a battery life of 13 hours and 42 minutes, with the smaller battery delivering greater life due to the 11-inch iPad Pro’s lack of mini-LED screen technology. Perhaps Apple believes that a bigger battery is the best way to compensate for the panel’s higher power consumption.

Second, the site states that the 2022 iPad Pro will be equipped with a whole new chip, most likely the M2 chip that has been speculated to be included in the impending 2022 MacBook Air.

We may also anticipate a camera module that is said to be identical to that of the iPhone 13. While photography isn’t as crucial on tablets as it is on smartphones, it’s still wonderful to see Apple promoting the improvement.

9to5Mac’s sources also corroborated a previous claim that Apple is testing tablets larger than 12.9 inches and that the company is considering integrating a notch to bring the design in line with the rest of the company’s laptops and phones. However, this appears to be an experimental feature that will not be included in this year’s Pro tablets.

The 2022 iPad Pro is expected to debut in the first half of the year, so expect more speculations and leaks from now on. In the meanwhile, keep an eye on our iPad Pro 2022 hub for the most up-to-date information.

Also Read: