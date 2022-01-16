Apple iPhone 12 series gets massive discount for Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

This famous Apple product will be available for Rs 53,999, which is a discount from its regular price of Rs 79.900. The Great Republic Day Sale 2022 will be held on Amazon.

The e-commerce behemoth has announced that the deal will begin on January 16 for Prime members and on January 17 for everyone else, and will go through January 20. During the sale, Amazon has promised tremendous prices and incentives.

The eCommerce giant has offered a 40% discount on top-of-the-line smartphones and accessories. Electronics and accessories are up to 70% discount, and TV is up to 60% off. Appliances are up to 50% down, while Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices are up to 50% off.

There will, however, be exchange deals available with the handset to help reduce the iPhone 12's price down even more.

Specification and features for iPhone 12 series

The iPhone 12 boasts a flat-edge design, with an aerospace-grade aluminum frame and an extra Ceramic Shield coating over the front glass for further durability.

The back panel is made of glass and is available in Black, White, Green, Blue, and Product Red edition colors. The iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch display with a resolution of 2532×1170 pixels.

It is HDR-certified and supports a True Tone display as well as a large DCI-P3 color gamut with a maximum brightness of 1,200 nits. The iPhone 12 has an IP68 rating, which means it can withstand water and dust for up to 30 minutes at a depth of 6 meters.

The Apple A14 Bionic chipset powers the iPhone 12 series, which includes 5G compatibility. A primary 12MP camera and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view are included in the iPhone 12.

With features like portrait mode, portrait lighting, optical image stabilization support on the primary camera, Night mode, Deep Fusion, and more, the cameras give up to 2x optical zoom and up to 5x digital zoom.

The rear cameras can also capture HDR footage with Dolby Vision at 30 frames per second and 4K UHD videos at up to 60 frames per second.

A 12MP FaceID selfie camera sits on the front, with capabilities including face recognition, Smart HDR 3, portrait mode, Deep Fusion, and the ability to record HDR with Dolby Vision. It can also shoot in 4K, 1080p, and 720p and record 4K UHD films at 60 frames per second with cinematic video stabilization.

