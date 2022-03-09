Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro launched in two green shades

On March 8, Apple held a “Peek Performance” event and made two announcements, both of which were concerning the iPhone. Apple eventually released the iPhone SE with 5G and a little higher price tag, but it also released two new color options for the iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 13 series is now available in two distinct tones of green, providing users with another color option.

All about Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Green color variant

The iPhone 13 currently appears in a green color that falls midway between the Mint of the iPhone 12 and the Midnight Green of the iPhone 11 Pro. It’s both dark and inviting. The iPhone 13 Pro series, on the other hand, now comes in Alpine Green. This is significantly lighter than the iPhone 13’s green color and has a metallic sheen to it.

This was not Apple’s first time refreshing the newest flagship iPhone series with new color options. Apple introduced purple color variations of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini at last year’s spring presentation. The new purple color for the 2020 iPhone is appealing.

The new colors are available for all iPhone 13 models. This implies that both the iPhone 13 small and the iPhone 13 will be available in green, while the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available in the new Alpine Green color.

Other than that, there are no changes to the new iPhones. In other words, they are simply new color versions of the iPhone 13 series, which launched last year, with no changes to the specs.

Pricing for the new Apple iPhone 13 and Apple iPhone 13 Pro

The new green iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 choice cost the same as any other color option. The iPhone 13 small will cost Rs 69,900, while the iPhone 13 will cost Rs 79,900 for the base model with 128GB of storage. Similarly, the iPhone 13 Pro Alpine Green color option costs Rs 1,19,900 for the basic storage type, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,29,900.

While the new color possibilities for the iPhone 13 series are welcome news for those considering purchasing the flagship iPhone, Apple’s spring event, which took place yesterday, was centered on the new 5G version of the company’s inexpensive iPhone.

What else got launched?

The iPhone SE now features 5G and, at Rs 43,900, is Apple’s cheapest 5G iPhone. The iPhone SE 3 is powered by the A15 Bionic processor, which is also used in the iPhone 13 series.

This implies that, despite its archaic look, the new iPhone SE is just as powerful as the iPhone 13. Pre-orders for the iPhone SE 5G will be accepted beginning at 6.30 p.m. on March 11, with deliveries beginning on March 18 in India.

