Apple iPhone 13 tipped to launch on 17th of September

If a Korean e-commerce app is to be believed, we might have one of Apple’s new phones in our hands in less than a month. According to a picture from the app, which was initially shared on Weibo by the Chinese blog IT Home, the iPhone 13 will be released on Friday, September 17. According to the claim uncovered by MacRumors, Apple will introduce the AirPods 3 on September 30.

Although “because a Korean e-commerce app stated so” isn’t considered irrefutable proof, the time matches up with other iPhone 13 speculations we’ve heard. It’s widely assumed that Apple will debut its phones in September, with further expert sources stating that the new phone would be released in the third week of the month.

Apple iPhone 13 series to launch on 17th September?

When we sat down to figure out when the iPhone 13 will be released based on previous Apple product launches, we decided on Tuesday, September 14 as the most likely date. (Apple has a habit of holding events on Tuesdays, with the autumn iPhone launch usually taking place during the first two weeks of the month; an earlier Tuesday, Sept. 6, falls the day after Labor Day in the United States.)

If our estimate is correct and this leaked screenshot is authentic, Apple will begin taking pre-orders for the iPhone 13 on September 17, just a few days after the launch event. That’s an aggressive launch timetable, but it’s not out of the ordinary.

However, the IT sector is in an unstable period, with chip shortages delaying product releases of many types. While the iPhone 13 is said to be immune to such delays, it’s likely that other Apple goods, such as the AirPods 3, will be released later. We’re not sure we believe it, but it’s not out of the question.

This autumn, Apple is expected to be quite busy. Along with the iPhone 13 and AirPods 4, Apple is anticipated to introduce the Apple Watch 7, the company’s annual wearable upgrade. New iPads, such as the iPad mini 6 and the 9th generation iPad for schools, as well as an upgraded MacBook Pro, might be on the way. It’s unclear if Apple will release all of these devices at once or spread them out across the autumn, as it has in the past.

Regardless, the Apple iPhone 13 is expected to be the star of Apple’s autumn lineup. We’re looking at four different models that are similar in size to the current versions, just like the iPhone 12 lineup.

With an improved ultrawide camera lens and displays that refresh at 120Hz, the iPhone 13 Pro models are expected to see the most changes. All four iPhone 13 models are expected to have reduced display notches, with the lower-cost iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 tiny possibly getting the LiDAR sensor seen on Apple’s Pro models.

Even if you disagree with the Korean e-commerce app’s suggested iPhone 13 release date, it’s apparent that Apple’s phone will be released sooner rather than later. We’ll keep an ear to the ground for more rumors on what to anticipate, so keep an eye on our iPhone 13 hub for the most up-to-date information.

Also Read: