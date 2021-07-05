Apple speculated to add reverse wireless charging support for iPhone 13 series

While Apple is preparing to introduce its next iPhones, perhaps the iPhone 13 series (also known as the iPhone 12s), speculations regarding new features of the forthcoming iPhone models may pile up online this September. We have seen reports already, that there would be a smaller iPhone 13, 120Hz pro-variants, bigger batteries, and more. We have seen a few leaks. Now, Apple can offer built-in portrait video capability and large wireless recharge bobbins with the next iPhones, as reported in previous rumors.

Apple iPhone 13 series with reverse wireless charging support

The report is made by renowned EverythingApplePro tipster. As described in this article, Apple wants the next iPhone series with portrait video capability. The tipster believes the last iOS 15 feature, which adds portrait video capability for the Cupertino company for FaceTime video chats, has already been shown.

The informant also mentions a fresh Max Weinbach report that Apple might incorporate bigger wireless charging spins into the series of iPhone 13. It might open the path to power the AirPods and other accessories using reverse wireless charging in iPhones. Perhaps that is why Apple wants to add bigger iPhone 13 batteries too.

Earlier this year, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said it is doubtful that the ‘near future will lead to reverse wireless charging for iPhones. However, if you remember, following the announcement of the iPhone 12 series last year, FCC filings have suggested the reverse wireless charging concealed for iPhone 12 models.

Wireless reverse charging and iPhones appear to be having some quarrel. In 2019, the iPhone 11 series was speculated first to finally provide reverse wireless charging, while other flagships from Android had the functionality as well. But the functionality would have been canceled by Apple for the iPhone 11 series at the last minute.

Although now, Apple’s FCC papers seem to imply that iPhone 12 has reverse wireless recharge technology, but at least for the time being it’s deactivated. In addition to being charged by a WPT desktop loader (pump), 2020 iPhone models also enable 360 kHz of WPT loading function for accessories, according to the FCC documents initially found by Jeremy Horowitz. At now, an external potential apple supply is the only peripheral that can be recharged from iPhones.”

So, Apple may eventually offer the iPhone 13 series functionality for reverse wireless charging. The functionality is currently accessible for quite some time in the Android ecosystem.

We also know, though, that in such circumstances Apple is typically late at the party. Until they are polished enough, the firm will not release additional features.

Also Read: