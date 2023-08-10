Mark Gurman talks about the release date on Apple iPhone 15 Series

Cupertino giant, Apple is looking to launch their new smartphone for this year, the new iPhone 15 series in the coming September.

Apple iPhone 15 series is among the most anticipated smartphone for this year. Since the smartphone is right around the edge to make its way to release, we also got some new leaks by a famous Apple tipster, Mark Gurman by Bloomberg which nearly confirm the release date of the upcoming new flagships for the year, the Apple iPhone 15 series, and also we have got some updates on recently leaked specification and features.

Mark Gurman shares the latest leaks on a release date for Apple iPhone 15 series

As per the latest reports by a famous tipster, Mark Gurman it’s been expected that the new flagships for this year, the Apple iPhone 15 series will be making its way to release somewhere in September this year.

To be specific about the release date, it’s been expected that the new Apple iPhone 15 series will be making its way to release on two dates either on the 12th of September this year or the 13th of September this year. However, the famous tipster has been strongly emphasizing the possible release date to be around the 12th of September this year.

This new leak about the release date is quite confusing as previously there was an internal email among the Apple employees which got leaked where it mentioned that due to a “major announcement,” the employee is expected to not take any time off on the 12th of September. However, Gurman has been strongly emphasizing that the release date will be announced officially on the 13th of September only.

Conclusion

Well, fellow Apple fans, the anticipation for another upcoming release from the Cupertino behemoth is considerable. The upcoming Apple iPhone 15 series has sparked a flurry of leaks and rumors, thanks in large part to the consistently accurate Apple tipper Mark Gurman.

The eagerly anticipated announcement of the latest iPhone flagships is coming as the September breeze approaches. Because of Mark Gurman’s findings, we now know that the release date might be either September 12 or September 13. Hold your horses for a little since, despite some uncertainty over the precise date, it appears that the 12th is gaining popularity among the rumors.

It’s interesting to note that a leaked internal communication among Apple employees contains a nugget that alludes to a “major announcement” on the 12th. However, Gurman, a well-known expert on all things Apple, appears to favor announcing the official release date on September 13th.

We might currently be entangled in a slight web of ambiguity, but isn’t that part of the excitement? We are all eager to see what Apple has in store for us this time around, and the anticipation, leaks, and educated estimates all contribute to the excitement. Will there be ground-breaking features, a redesign, or something unexpected? Friends, only time will tell.

So, put December 12 and 13 on your calendars, get your Apple-loving hearts ready, and let’s prepare for the big release of the Apple iPhone 15 series. Whatever the date, September will undoubtedly be a month filled with Apple excitement that we simply can’t miss.

