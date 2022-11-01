Apple iPhone 15 Pro to skip Camera Upgrade by skipping 8P Lens

One year from now, Apple is expected to include more selected aspects in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra. The iPhone 15 Pro has lately been highlighted in the headlines, giving us a glimpse of what we could expect in the following year’s Pro models, which has now been Apple’s focus.

According to legendary investigator Ming-Chi Kuo, the most recent rumor that has come our way is regarding a camera improvement, which will most likely not turn out to be true. Analyze the details listed below.

The iPhone 15 Pro to skip a major Camera Upgrade

According to Kuo, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will not have an 8P lens (8-component lens), as previously reported. There is a likelihood that these 2023 Pro devices may use the 7P lens used on iPhone 14 Pro models.

For those who don’t know what the ‘8P’ stands for, it refers to eight plastic lenses that, at times, improve picture quality for wide-angle cameras. Ming-Chi Kuo made an anticipation on Twitter, mentioning one update that does not appear on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra.

According to 9to5Mac, there are benefits and cons to increasing the number of plastic components in a lens, which is why Apple has maintained with a 7P solution for quite some time and is not leaning toward 8P.

Adding an extra unit will complete the process of reducing light distortion and increasing image quality in changing lighting situations on wide-angle lenses.

Fortunately, despite sticking with a 7P solution for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, image quality has not suffered, with several experts, commentators, and media chains stating that the two leaders offer excellent results when capturing stills and videos.

Many buyers may be unfamiliar with the phrase ‘8P,’ but they will most likely be waiting for maybe the best camera update to appear on the iPhone 15 Ultra, a periscope zoom lens.

I think the rumored iPhone 15 Pro series's adoption of an 8P lens won't likely come true. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) October 30, 2022

A periscope zoom lens tailored for the iPhone 15 Ultra would be a first in Apple’s history, and with the organization allegedly having received a supplier recently, it should provide the top-level lead access to incredible degrees of magnification, akin to the System S22 Ultra.

For those unfamiliar with the phrase, firms like Samsung have adopted this invention, which relies on a crystal to reflect light to separate lenses at a 90-degree angle.

This light is then captured by the sensor, allowing the lens to be far longer than the telephoto zoom lens found on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

This results in increased optical zoom. The telephoto unit on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max now allows the two leads to zoom up to 3x and computerized zoom up to 15x.

With a periscope lens, the optical zoom statistic on the iPhone 15 Ultra may go to 5x, and if we’re being overly optimistic, maybe even 10x.

Unfortunately, it is too soon to take these forecasts seriously, so we recommend taking them with a grain of salt and checking back for updates.

Aside from that, the iPhone 15 Pro is said to have the most Smash seen on an iPhone. It might be equipped with 8GB of RAM.

The device is also rumored to use a solid state button design for its volume and power buttons rather than the complete real design.

This will function similarly to the iPhone 7’s home button, resulting in the expected criticism and the sensation of squeezing a button.

Another noteworthy development is the adoption of USB-C, which was recently confirmed by Apple executive Greg Joswiak. This comes after the EU ordered that the USB Type-C connector be available by 2024.