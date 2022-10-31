Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s Compensation Pack Swells 10% to $55 Million

According to recent reports, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s compensation pack has increased to $55 million. Although his base salary remains unchanged, this compensation pack is 96% performance-based versus 71% in 2021. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

About the compensation pack

“Shareholders expressed a desire to ensure the ongoing retention and motivation of Mr. Nadella and the independent members of the Board continue to have high confidence in Mr. Nadella’s exceptional leadership of Microsoft,” it said.

The median pay for Microsoft staffers was $190,302 in fiscal 2022. “Based on this information, for the fiscal year 2022, the ratio of the annual total compensation of our CEO to the annual total compensation of the median employee was 289 to 1.”

He said women should try to avoid asking for a raise and simply rely on “karma.” Nadella added: “It’s not really about asking for a raise, but knowing and having faith that the system will give you the right raise.” After he made this statement during his initial days as CEO, he did say that he was inarticulate while speaking about women and said that it was important to put an end to gender disparity.

About Microsoft

Microsft is one of the most well-known companies all across the world. It has managed to become a household name wherein most people from all countries know about the company and its products. It comes under the top 5 information technology firms in the United States. The aim of the company is simply to push people toward their goals. They want to achieve as much as they can without giving heed to the obstacles in between. They believe that they can make people’s jobs easier by providing them with the best products which have the best features, that will help them excel in their careers. Microsoft constantly tries to bring something to the table and surprise its customers.

About Satya Nadella

Satya Nadella is the CEO of Microsft. Since he has been given this position, all he has done is tried to bring the company back up and improve its position in the market. His increased compensation pack is proof of the fact that the company is doing quite well. He has been with Microsoft since 1992, therefore he knows the company really well and has seen it through most of its phases. Therefore, there could have been no one better than him for the job. He was given this position in the year 2014.