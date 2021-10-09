Apple iPhone SE 3 details leaked online showing new specs inside old design

Several leaks and rumors about the iPhone SE 3 have surfaced in recent months. This iPhone model was supposed to be released this year, however, recent sources indicate that it will be released in 2022. The exact launch date or timeframe has not yet been announced. Some crucial specs and design data have leaked online ahead of the release.

Apple iPhone SE 3 leaked details

According to the source, the iPhone SE 3 will be powered by Apple’s newest A15 Bionic processor, which is also used in the iPhone 13 line of devices. The powerful A15 Bionic chipset will be included in all four iPhone models in the 13 series, including the iPhone 13, 13 small, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max. This also implies that the next iPhone will include 5G capability, which was not included in the previous.

Aside from the appearance and a few key improvements, production of the iPhone SE 3 is set to begin in December 2021. The iPhone might come available in the spring of 2022. The exact launch date has yet to be disclosed. Apple has not revealed any details on the upcoming iPhone SE 3.

The Cupertino-based tech behemoth offers the iPhone SE 2021 in two storage configurations: 64GB and 128GB. In terms of pricing, the 64GB variant costs Rs 39,900. The top-of-the-line device with 128GB storage costs Rs 44,900. The iPhone is available in three colors: (PRODUCT) RED, black, and white. For the time being, no pricing information for the iPhone SE 3 is available.

What else do we know?

The third-generation SE is expected to feature the same Apple A15 Bionic CPU and Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G modem as the iPhone 13 series. The current speculation has it that manufacturing for the SE 3 will begin in December 2021, with the phone anticipated to be launched in Spring 2022.

Apple is believed to be dropping its small phone with next year’s range, so the updated SE model will be the more affordable alternative for compact phone consumers. The iPhone 14 Max is likely to replace the Mini version next year. The phones are likely to retain the lower display notch while introducing new designs and speedier chipsets.

