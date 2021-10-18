Apple Unleased October 2021 Event – Live Blog Events

Apple is again up with a new launch event for this year! The event is scheduled for October 2021. This time Apple is speculated to feature and launch many of its new gadgets refreshing to the 2021 models.

The gadgets speculated for the launch include MacBook models, AirPods, and more. Check out our complete live blog article to know more about what Apple has been launching for this year. However, you get a refresh the article in intervals to get the latest updates first.

10:33 PM – Apple Music

The Apple event is begun, and the company is kicking things off with a psychedelic music mix made up of all sorts of famous Apple noises. Apple is beginning with music, which means AirPods! But first, there are changes to Apple Music.

Apple is releasing new Siri-compatible playlists. Consider dinner parties, exercises, and other activities. A new Apple Music voice plan is also available. The monthly fee is $4.99. So it’s for one person and is less expensive than the $9.99 individual plan.

10:36 PM – HomePod Mini

Apple is discussing how the Apple HomePod small may be used to supplement your home. The speaker is available in yellow, orange, and blue. The HomePod mini can play music, set reminders, and use the Intercom function to notify everyone that lunch is ready. The price is $99, and the speakers will be available in November.