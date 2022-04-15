Apple successfully pushed its suppliers to ‘work on renewable energy

Apple suppliers have more than quadrupled their use of sustainable energy in the last year, according to the firm. They supported renewable energy projects that averted 13.9 million metric tons of CO2 pollutants from entering the atmosphere. According to the corporation, this has about the same impact as pulling 3 million automobiles off the road for a year.

Apple Suppliers to work on renewable energy

It is part of Apple’s attempts to combat climate change by being carbon neutral by 2030. The company’s 2020 climate promise committed it to reduce greenhouse emissions by 75 percent this decade and to find strategies to decrease its remaining climate pollution.

Unlike other firms, who have only vowed to eliminate pollution from their own operations and power consumption, Apple has gone a step further by promising to reduce emissions from its supply chains as well as from the products used by its consumers.

That will be by far the most significant benefit for the corporation, as indirect emissions account for the majority of its carbon impact. In addition to having a greater impact than focusing exclusively on the company’s operations, reducing supply chain emissions has the added benefit of pressuring other firms to do the same.

Apple releases an annual list of its top suppliers, who get around 98 percent of Apple’s spending on materials, manufacturing, and assembly.

Approximately 60% of those key suppliers are on Apple’s list of firms who have pledged to produce Apple goods using “100% clean power” worldwide. Dozens of other smaller suppliers have made similar pledges.

However, claims of using “100% clean electricity” are not that clear. Apple declared in 2018 that it has begun utilizing 100 percent renewable energy, however this does not imply that its shops and offices were always powered by wind and solar. Most networks simply do not have enough renewable energy capacity and are not connected to give it to anyone client on a continuous basis.

As a result, businesses frequently purchase Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) from energy suppliers to offset their filthy power usage. RECs reflect the environmental advantages of renewable energy projects.

Apple and its suppliers both purchase these credits. In 2021, little under 80% of its suppliers’ renewable energy “procurement” was spent on purchasing renewable energy from providers. Another 8% came through RECs. Another 10% of procurement efforts were directed toward direct investments in new renewable energy projects. And 3% went toward renewable power generated on-site at a supplier’s facility.

Apple’s Supplier Clean Energy Program acquired credits equal to 360,000 metric tons of carbon emissions to “address a slight increase in its carbon footprint,” according to a program update issued today.

