Apple Self Service Repair program launched in the USA

In the United States, Apple is finally providing the tools and accessories needed for self-servicing certain iPhones. Please keep in mind that the firm is now selling parts and components for the iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series, and the recently released 3rd Gen iPhone SE 2022 devices.

There is no word on whether Apple will expand this program to the rest of the Apple iPhones.

What is Apple Self Service Repair all about?

Apple will offer a customer in the United States the spare parts and accessories needed to repair a smartphone. End consumers will be able to purchase components like the battery, display, camera, and other spare parts for the iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series, and iPhone SE 2022 from Apple. In addition to the spare components, the firm will give instructions on how to fix these gadgets.

Until today, Apple’s first-party repair stores and approved repair retailers were the only places where you could get iPhone spare parts. Because Apple is now selling individual components, anybody may buy tools straight from Apple to repair their iPhone and save money.

Apple began securing the majority of the components to the motherboard a few years ago. This implies that even if a user obtained a valid spare part, the device would still display an error since the new component does not match the data stored on the main logic chipset.

Apple Self Service Repair will now supply physical components as well as software tools for pairing these components with an iPhone. Furthermore, Apple will compensate consumers who return broken components to Apple after getting new spare parts such as a battery, display, and camera module.

Does it make user-repair easy?

Although this appears to be a significant victory for the right to repair community, there are still several hazards associated with installing a replacement part on an Apple iPhone, since they are rather complicated.

It is advisable to get an iPhone fixed or serviced from an authorized retailer unless one understands what they are doing, as even a minor error might permanently harm the iPhone.

Models supporting Apple’s Self Service Repair Program

Apple presently sells spare parts and components for the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the 3rd Generation iPhone SE 2022.

There is no word on whether Apple will add previous iPhone models such as the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and iPhone X to the list of eligible devices on the Apple Self Repair Service program.

