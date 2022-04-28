OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G with OnePlus Nord Buds launched

The OnePlus More Power To You launch event unveiled a slew of new goods for the Indian market. The OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G is one such gadget, joining the series of Nord products in the brand’s cheap sector. OnePlus has also announced the OnePlus Nord Buds and the OnePlus 10R 5G.

What does the all-new OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G feature?

The new OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G enters the ranks of India’s low-cost 5G handsets. The new Nord smartphone features a 6.59-inch LCD display with a 120 Hz AI dynamic refresh rate. The screen has an FHD+ resolution, which is suitable for video streaming and other entertainment.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset with 5G capability. The processor is coupled with up to 8GB LPDDRX4 RAM and 128GB of storage as default. In addition, OnePlus has added a large 5,000 mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC rapid charging capabilities.

The phone is powered by Android 12 with the OxyegnOS custom skin on top. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G also has a triple-camera configuration with a 64MP AI main lens.

It also has camera-specific capabilities like Bokeh Portraits, Nightscape Modes, Slow-Motion Video, and so forth. There’s also a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies, video calling, and dual-video capability.

What do OnePlus Nord Buds feature?

The OnePlus Nord Buds TWS earphones were also unveiled at the launch event. The new TWS earbuds are the newest addition to the Nord series of low-cost headphones.

The earbuds have 12.4mm big dynamic bass drivers, which the firm claims would boost bass reproduction and provide crystal-clear sound. Furthermore, the OnePlus Nord Buds include a 41mAh battery in each earphone. A 480mAh battery is included in the charging case.

According to the brand, this will deliver 30 hours of battery life with the casing and around 7 hours without it. Furthermore, the OnePlus Nord Buds have quick charging, allowing you to charge them in 10 minutes and enjoy 5 hours of playback time.

What’s the pricing for OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G comes in two color options: Blue Tide and Black Dusk. The phone is available in two variants, with the 6GB + 128GB model beginning at Rs. 19,999. The top-of-the-line 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs. 21,999. The phone will be available for purchase in two days.

The pricing for OnePlus Nord Buds is slatted for Rs.2,799.

