Apple Supplier BOE reports millions of losses for iPhone 14 OLED Panel orders

Beijing Oriental Electronics (BOE), a Chinese presentation maker, has consented to supply OLED boards for the iPhone 14 series. Be that as it may, as indicated by the South Korean site The Elec, the business still can’t seem to acquire Apple’s affirmation for the iPhone 14’s boards, and it might lose the request for around 30 million OLED evaluates for the 2022 iPhones.

Apple Supplier BOE reports millions of losses

Because BOE unilaterally modified the design of the circuit width of the iPhone 13’s OLED panels early this year to enhance yield rate, Apple asked BOE to cease panel manufacturing. BOE has been halting manufacturing of the iPhone 13’s OLED panels since February, and The Elec says that the display maker even dispatched a C-level official, along with a few staff, to Apple’s headquarters to explain the cause for making unilateral design modifications.

BOE also requested that Apple allow the manufacturing of OLED panels for the iPhone 14, but it “didn’t receive a clear response from Apple.”

Apple apparently wants to diversify its suppliers and acquire negotiating power in order to minimize its reliance on Samsung Display and LG Display. However, because the company is said to have asked BOE to halt production of iPhone 13 OLED screens and has not yet approved the production of OLED panels for the iPhone 14, Samsung Display and LG Display are likely to receive orders for the 30 million panels that were supposed to be manufactured by BOE.

Apple iPhone 14 Series Display

According to industry sources, Apple has reached an agreement with Chinese display manufacturer BOE. The deal is worth CNY50 million and covers 25% of OLED panels for the standard iPhone 14 smartphone. BOE will only produce 6.1″ panels, which means that the larger iPhone 14 Max and iPhone Pro pair will continue to employ displays supplied by LG and Samsung.

According to Chinese media, this is the first time BOE would provide panels for current-generation iPhones. The display company has been producing replacement panels as well as panels for previous-generation iPhones.

This news comes only weeks after South Korean media reported that BOE is also ready to offer OLED panels for future iPads and Macbooks. To satisfy Apple’s future contract requirements, BOE will expand its B16 facility in Sichuan and equip it with the necessary power to produce the required quantity of OLED panels.

The study also stated that the BOE had its greatest year since it began working on such panels. According to annual data, BOE sold approximately 60 million OLEDs, a 60% rise, propelling the business to the top of China and second in the world after unchallenged leader Samsung.

