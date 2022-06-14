Ark 2 Delayed To 2023

During the Xbox and Bethesda Games showcase for 2022 today, Ark 2 was once again revealed as coming to Xbox consoles and PCs in 2023. Studio Wildcards sandbox survival game sequel, Ark 2, received a short new trailer during Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase and it is great to see the highly familiar faces of 2020. The reveal left players excited, but a brand new cinematic trailer is arguably more exciting.

The all-new cinematic trailer does not provide gameplay, it does, however, provide an awesome-looking cinematic look at World of Ark 2, as well as another glimpse of the characters that will be a part of the event. The reveal trailer was captured entirely in-engine, revealing some features and gameplay fans can expect to see when Ark Survival Evolved 2 arrives in 2023 as a console launch exclusive for the Xbox Series X|S.

During today’s Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, fans were treated to not just a brand-new cinematic trailer and new release window, but Xbox confirmed that Ark 2 would also become available on day one on Xbox Game Pass. If the sequel is anything like the hit survival game, odds are it will make its way to Windows PC stores and the PlayStation at some point. We have to imagine with the lack of marketing behind Ark Survival Evolved 2, either it is going to come out of nowhere, or there are a few difficulties with the development which means that we could easily see this delayed until 2023.

Studio Wildcard confirmed the sequel is coming sometime in 2023 but did not really clarify exactly when players will get to experience Ark 2 outside of that. It is entirely possible the developers of Ark II could unveil a new gameplay name for the title during their upcoming event, followed by an official game release date during another event in 2023.

This reinvention is set to release in 2023, simultaneously in Steam Early Access and as a console launch exclusive on Xbox Series X|S, as well as with the Xbox and PC Game Pass in-game previews. In an effort to deliver a memorable adventure to all, respect developer wellness, realize Unreal Engine 5s potential, as well as introduce comprehensive mod support to video game consoles. Away from his MO-cap on Ark Survival Evolved 2, it seems that Vin Diesel will be taking up a prominent position with studio Wildcard as an Executive Producer for the title. While it is very possible that ARK 2 will feature Vin Diesel as a lead, we may be getting a glimpse at HLN-A.