Asus Announced Zephyrus M16 & Zephyrus S17 With Latest NVIDIA RTX 30 Series GPU

Asus has revealed the new Zephyrus M16 and Zephyrus S17 gaming laptops, which are fuelled by the latest RTX 30 series GPUs, alongside Nvidia’s launch of the new RTX 3050 and RTX 3050Ti laptop GPUs. Both laptops feature 11th-generation Intel processors and high-end specifications.

Asus Zephyrus S17 – Complete Details On Specification And Features

The Zephyrus S17 laptop is the more expensive of the two. It has a rising keyboard that helps with airflow and cooling, and it has a classic ‘Zephyrus’ look.

The laptop has a 17-inch display that comes in two sizes: a QHD DDS panel with 165Hz refresh rate and a UHD panel with 120Hz refresh rate, as the name suggests.

The laptop is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11800H or Intel Core i9-11900H processor and up to 48GB 3200MHz DDR4 RAM. You will also get a 2TB SSD and a GPU that ranges from the RTX 3060 (with 6GB VRAM) to the RTX 3080. (with 16GB GDDR6 VRAM).

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17also features Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, two USB Type-C ports, three USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.0, 3.5mm mic jack combo, SD reader, and LAN RJ-45 jack are among the connectivity choices. It has a large 90Whr battery that charges quickly, reaching 50% of full power in just 30 minutes. USB Type-C charging up to 100W is additionally supported. The gaming laptop is about 2.6kg in weight.

Asus Zephyrus M16 – Complete Details On Specification And Features

The Zephyrus M16 offers a 16-inch touchscreen in a 15-inch form factor with slim bezels for those looking for a smaller gaming laptop. The 16-inch screen on the Zephyrus M16 is a WQHD, IPS-level display with a 165Hz refresh rate, adaptive sync, and 100% DCI-P3 coverage.

The laptop is equipped with an 11th-generation Intel Core i9-11900H processor and up to 48GB DDR4 RAM. You’ll also get an RTX 3070 GPU and up to 2TB of SSD storage.

The Zephyrus M16 is kept cool by ROG Intelligent Cooling, and it has a six-speaker setup with dual force-canceling woofers for better sound quality. Dolby Atmos is supported by the laptop. The three-dimensional microphone array records direct audio, and two-way AI noise cancellation eliminates background noise.

The Zephyrus M16 is just 19.9mm thick and weighs about 1.9 kilograms.

The laptop also offers a Stealth Type keyboard with a one-zone RGB or white backlight and runs Windows 10 Pro. Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, 720p HD camera, one Thunderbolt 4 port, one USB Type C port, two USB Type-A ports, MicroSD slot, HDMI 2.0, 3.5mm combination jack, Kensington lock, and RJ45 jack are among the connectivity options.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 also has a 90Whr battery that promises to have up to 10 hours of video playback and can be charged to 50% in 30 minutes thanks to quick charging technology.

Asus Zephyrus M16 and Asus Zephyrus S17 – What’s The Expected Pricing & When Will It Available?

The Asus is still keeping the pricing for the new Zephyrus as suspense. However, speculations say that the pricing for both laptops won’t differ much but surely will be lie in the premium segment pricing.

Also, it’s been said the pricing can differ depending on the location. We will be updating you as soon as something gets confirmed by Asus.

Also Read: