Asus Expertbook B5 Flip laptop launch with OLED display and more

The new PC centers around center portability as it simply weighs 1.3 kilograms. The Taiwanese organization claims it is a very good quality business-class PC that is a 360° convertible. One more selling point for the PC is the Full-HD Anti-glare HDR OLED contact show board.

The ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED PC accompanies a Magnesium-Aluminum development. The PC weighs simply 1.30 kg and the ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) accompanies US Military-grade confirmation for added toughness.

Processor

The PC will get up to eleventh Gen Intel Core i7 with Iris Xe designs, inbuilt 16GB RAM upgradeable up to 48 GB, Thunderbolt 4, Intel Wi-Fi 6, and RAID Function capacity.

It likewise includes support for up to two super quick SSDs, to give gigantic up to double 2 TB limit and outrageous speed information peruses and composes.

Display

Asus gives the ExpertBook PC a Full-HD OLED Anti-glare HDR show. The board accompanies 100 percent DCI-P3 shading range and 1 million: 1 differentiation proportion. The presentation gets TUV Rheinland confirmation for ultralow blue-light discharges. The Samsung obtained OLED board accompanies a film grade 100 percent DCI-P3 shading range and 1 Million: 1 Contrast proportion.

This screen is contacted delicate and upholds both finger and pointer input. The OLED innovation implies pictures are clearer at lower brilliance levels. It’s additionally VESA DisplayHDR True Black confirmed.

Battery

Asus claims that the PC accompanies a 66Wh huge battery. The organization says the PC can give as long as 12-hour back-up in a solitary charge. Furthermore, the PC gets USB-C quick charge innovation for fast charging.

Remarking on the sendoff of the ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302), Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, ASUS India said, “At Asus we expect to be the most favored Business PC Brand by Enterprise Customers in India by enchanting them with unrivaled imaginative contributions that really meet their neglected necessities.”

He further added, “We are excited to send off ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302), an exceptionally creative premium Business Laptop that has been intended to offer unrivaled custom experience to the senior authority with its Segment Leading Anti Glare HDR OLED Display that upholds Billion+ Colors and unequaled 1 Million: 1 differentiation proportion, imaginative Video Conferencing advancements, for example, AI Noise Cancellation and Noise Reduction Camera and inventive business class elements, for example, NumPad 2.0.”

Accessibility and Pricing for Asus Expertbook B5 Flip

The Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) will be accessible from today in India through Asus’ Authorized Commercial PC Partners. Asus ExpertBook B5302 will begin from a cost of Rs 1,39,000 with Intel i7 processors and 16GB of RAM.

