Asus launches ExpertBook B3 Detachable 2-in 1 Laptop at CES 2022

The Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable was quietly introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 on Friday, January 7. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC is combined with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage in the new 2-in-1 laptop.

It features a glossy 10.5-inch WUXGA LCD display with 320 nits of peak brightness and 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage in the Asus 2-in-1 laptop.







Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable – Specifications and features

The Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable, which was just released, runs Windows 11. It has a 10.5-inch WUXGA (1,920×1,200 pixels) LCD display with 320 nits of peak brightness, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and sRGB color spectrum coverage of 121 percent.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC with Adreno 618 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB of eMMC storage power the Asus 2-in-1 laptop.

The Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable has a 13-megapixel primary rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for imaging. Wi-Fi 5 with 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C connector, and a 3.5mm headphone jack are among the connectivity choices.

The Asus ExpertBook B3 also has AI noise cancellation and 3D noise reduction technology for the front-facing camera. In the top-right corner, there’s also a specific slot for a stylus. However, the stylus, as well as a stand cover, are optional extras.

The Asus 2-in-1 laptop is MIL-STD 810H certified. The 38Whr li-ion battery of the Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable is charged via a 45W USB Type-C charger. It weighs 630 grams and measures 260.3×172.1×8.9mm.

