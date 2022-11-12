Best Buy offers Gigabyte Aero 16 XE4 Gaming Laptop for $1400

It’s Black Friday, and numerous e-commerce behemoths have announced product discounts. Along with many other e-commerce behemoths, there are indications that Best Buy will also be participating in this year’s Black Friday Sale.

We will have various things on sale at reduced prices during this event. The reductions offered for Gigabyte’s new flagship gaming laptop, the Aero 16 XE4, will be one of the key features of Best Buy.

We’ve included everything you need to know about this Gigabyte Aero 16 XE 4 laptop, from the Black Friday pricing to the specifications.

Best Buy offering Gigabyte Aero 16 XE4 Gaming Laptop

Best Buy is one of the most popular e-commerce sites in the United States, with a large user base. To pique the interest of the public, this e-commerce behemoth is advertising a large discount of up to $1000 on this laptop.

Gigabyte introduced this new laptop as a fresh addition to their whole Aero gaming series, and it quickly gained popularity among the gaming community.

This laptop is now one of the best-performing, best-selling, and most highly recommended laptops for gamers. Again, in terms of cost, the Gigabyte Aero 16 XE4 is currently available for $1400, which represents significant savings over its previous price of $2350.

So, if you’re looking for a new gaming laptop, you should definitely take a look at this one. To give you a better idea, we’ve included the specifications and features for this laptop below:

Gigabyte Aero 16 XE 4 Gaming Laptop – Specification

Starting with the specifications, this laptop has a larger screen that measures 16 inches wide. This monitor also has a maximum resolution of up to UHD. It also functions as a tiny LED panel.

On the performance front, this laptop is equipped with the newest Intel flagship chipset, the new 12th generation i7 core chipset. This chipset has a peak performance frequency of up to 5.0 GHz, which is a 35% improvement over the previous year’s chipset.

This is an H-generation laptop with one of the most powerful chipsets in the 12th-generation lineup.

This powerful laptop will be paired with a faster and more powerful NVIDIA GPU, the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, to provide enhanced gaming capabilities.

This laptop also includes quicker internal storage and RAM. When it comes to storage, this laptop comes with a faster SSD with a capacity of up to 1TB, so you won’t have to worry about updating it.

This laptop will also include up to 16GB of DDR4 internal RAM, which is faster RAM that is clocked at 3200 MHz. On the port front, this laptop includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

