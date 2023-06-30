Best Buy’s 5-Day 4th of July Sale: Top Deals and Recommendations

With a major 5-day sale that offers discounts on a wide range of products, from OLED TVs to laptops for back-to-school, Best Buy is making waves over the holiday weekend. But with Prime Day just a few days away, customers must choose between making a purchase right away and holding out for maybe greater offers.

Credits: Shutterstock

OLED TVs: Unbeatable Prices on LG and Sony Models

The LG A2 48-inch 4K OLED TV, on sale at Best Buy for an alluring $599, is the standout offer during the Fourth of July sale. Earlier in the year, this TV was previously on sale for a comparable price before going out of stock. Thankfully, Best Buy has restocked this inexpensive model, which is currently only $30 more expensive than it was on Black Friday. Our extensive testing has revealed that the LG A2 OLED TV provides a vibrant picture and good audio quality. It’s a fantastic choice for casual gaming and streaming because it has built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa as well as support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG.

The Best Buy 4th of July sale also includes a number of other remarkable OLED TV bargains in addition to the LG A2. The LG C2 42-inch OLED 4K TV, which was selected the best TV of 2023, has superb visual quality together with a modern look. Its four HDMI 2.1 connectors and 120Hz refresh rate will appeal to gamers. Another choice is the 55-inch 4K OLED TV from LG, the B2, which offers a good mid-range OLED experience with Game Optimizer capabilities and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is a more inexpensive version of LG’s award-winning C2 model.

TVs: Great Options for Every Budget

A wide range of smart TVs at different price points are available during Best Buy’s Fourth of July sale in addition to OLED TVs. These offers, which start at just $64, provide budget-friendly solutions that are appealing. There are larger sets available, while the less expensive TVs typically come in smaller, 720p models appropriate for guest rooms or kid’s rooms.

For instance, the Insignia 43-inch F30 4K Fire TV, which supports HDR10 and features DTS Studio Sound, is presently on sale for $159, making it a fantastic value. Aside with supporting Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, the $299 TCL 55-inch S4 S-Class 4K TV also includes built-in Chromecast and the Google TV Smart OS. The TCL 55-inch Q6 4K QLED TV is a step up, giving even greater picture quality with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG as well as Game Accelerator 120 for more fluid gaming experiences, and it is currently on sale for $449.

Laptops and Accessories: A Back-to-School Bonanza

The Fourth of July deal at Best Buy also serves professionals and students in need of new laptops and peripherals for the impending academic year. Everyone can find something they like, from Chromebooks to powerful PCs.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 13 is one outstanding offer, with a current price of $599. An Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 13.5-inch 2K display are all included in this 2-in-1 Chromebook. It’s a fantastic option for students who value versatility and creativity because to its convertible design and bundled Wacom stylus.

Discounts on a variety of peripherals, including headphones, smartwatches, and printers, are also available during Best Buy’s sale in addition to laptops. You’re likely to find tempting discounts in this category, whether you need a printer to print assignments or a set of noise-canceling headphones for studying.

Conclusion

The 5-day 4th of July sale at Best Buy provides tempting discounts on a variety of products, making it a wonderful time to improve your home entertainment system or buy necessary back-to-school supplies. There is something for every budget and desire, from unbelievable rates on OLED TVs from LG and Sony to budget-friendly smart TVs and feature-rich laptops. Before making a purchase, keep in mind to price shop, think about your needs, and make an informed choice. Enjoy your shopping!

Comments

comments