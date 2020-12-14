Bitcoin Boom in India & 5 Best Bitcoin Trading Apps for Indians 2020

The cryptocurrency exchange is no longer a complex process in the Indian virtual trading markets. In this post, we have mentioned the top 5 Bitcoin and cryptocurrency trading apps for Indians in 2020. Let’s check them out.

CoinSwitch Kuber

CoinSwitch Kuber tops our list with 100+ crypto coins and over 45,000 trading pairs. It enables users to purchase and sell different types of cryptocurrencies in simple clicks. You could exchange your fiat currency into your desired crypto coins and vice versa. The common virtual currencies the app supports are Ethereum, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, USDT, Tipple, Litecoin, and so on.

With real-time information about the latest exchange rates and a wide variety of payment options, CoinSwitch Kuber has become the traders’ favorite and ideal choice for all kinds of crypto transactions. As soon as you are done with the KYC and verification process, you will get to access the exchange rates, crypto coins, and other features.

Unocoin

Unocoin gives you an opportunity to trade different cryptocurrencies. Established in 2013, this crypto trading platform happens to be one of the first apps to be launched for Indian traders. In addition to the regular buying and selling of cryptocurrency, the platform offers you a chance to tap into the OTC or bulk trades.

ZebPay

ZebPay has re-launched in June this year. The company guarantees a hassle-free and secure trading experience to the traders. The best part of this app is its smooth, seamless, and fast transactions. It completes your withdrawal and deposit requests in no time. The app has high-quality and robust security protocols that are designed to protect a user’s digital assets and fiat currency. ZebPay promotes transparent and secure transactions. Moreover, it allows you to trade cryptocurrency at the most competitive rates.

WazirX

WazirX is another secure and transparent cryptocurrency exchange platform that complies with all the global standards and complete your transaction orders in a short amount of time. In 2019, Binance had acquired this platform. It gave traders a golden opportunity to join their WazirX account to Binance and get real-time updates about the latest crypto exchange rates. The integration made it easier for the Indian traders to buy and sell cryptocurrencies at a competitive price. The app offers more than 70 cryptocurrencies. It is designed to handle multiple transactions smoothly. Basically, it facilitates the peer-to-peer cryptocurrency market.

CoinDCX

Last but not least, we have CoinDCX. Initially, the platform supported crypto to crypto transactions only. However, after the restrictions on cryptocurrency exchanges were lifted in India, CoinDCX became one of the first virtual currency exchange platforms to support withdrawals and deposits from banks.

You can deposit money into your CoinDCX account and withdraw your earnings to your bank in INR. The specialty of this cryptocurrency trading app is the number of cryptocurrencies it supports. Recently, the platform offers more than 200 cryptocurrencies for Indian traders. It includes Bitcoin, ETH, DASH, Litecoin, Eth, XRP, and the list goes on.

KuberVerse is a CoinSwitch Kuber initiative to impart knowledge about cryptocurrencies to the masses. We intend to spark conversations through our content that gives you multiple perspectives.