Bitcoin Hits New Record High of $66,974

On Wednesday, Bitcoin surpassed its previous all-time high record of $64,888, reaching $66,974. According to Coindesk’s Bitcoin tracker, Bitcoin has been hovering around and over $62,000 in recent days. This current spike coincides with the debut this week on the New York Stock Exchange of the much-anticipated first Bitcoin ETF. The achievement is remarkable given that the currency was hovering around $11,500 per coin just a year ago.

Bitcoin remains a highly volatile and speculative investment, despite its recent record high. In fact, after reaching a new high in mid-April, the cryptocurrency quickly lost over half of its value, plummeting to below $30,000 by mid-July.

So, in light of this recent surge, what should crypto investors do? According to the specialists we spoke with, nothing. This surge does not ensure a long-term reversal, given the cryptocurrency’s history of volatility. The price of bitcoin is just as likely to fall as it is to rise again. The price oscillations are likely to persist, according to analysts, and long-term crypto investors will have to live with them.

If you’re considering investing in cryptocurrencies, be prepared for more volatility. As a result, experts advise limiting your crypto investments to less than 5% of your whole portfolio.

Humphrey Yang, the personal finance guru at Humphrey Talks, previously told NextAdvisor, “I know these things are highly unpredictable, like some days they can go down 80 percent. However, if you believe in [Bitcoin’s] long-term potential, don’t check on it. That’s the best you can do”.

Don’t let a rapid price spike change your long-term investing strategy, just as you shouldn’t let a price reduction affect your choice to buy crypto. Even more critical, don’t go out and buy additional cryptocurrency just because the price is going up. Before investing any further funds in a speculative asset like Bitcoin, be sure you have all of your financial bases covered, from retirement accounts to emergency savings.

Bitcoin’s most recent significant increase is likewise nothing new. “While Bitcoin’s price has generally gone up in the long run, we’ve seen a lot of volatility along the road,” says Kiana Danial, founder of Invest Diva.

Like Danial, who says she’s not “jumping on the hype,” investors should continue to hold and not be concerned about the fluctuations.

The best thing you can do is not look at cryptocurrency, regardless of whether it is going up or down. Like any other long-term investing account, you can set it and forget it. “If you allow your emotions to get the best of you, you can sell at the wrong time or make a bad decision,” Yang warns.

