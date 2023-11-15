Are you looking to upgrade to a new premium flagship laptop this year? Then, this is the right time for you to go ahead and get in hands with a new premium laptop, thanks to the Black Friday Sale, which is all set to start soon in the coming week.

With a lot of anticipation about this upcoming Black Friday Sale going on! We have the best discounts announced on premium laptops, including Apple’s latest MacBook Air 2023, which is under the radar for a huge price slash.

Yes, you read it right! You will now get a new premium laptop, Apple MacBook Air 2023, for a huge price slash.

To give you a glimpse about the laptop, the new premium Apple MacBook Air 2023 was just released this year, and the Cupertino giant has introduced this laptop with a lot of improvement in both hardware and software. Apple’s MacBook has been among the leading premium laptops for years, so it remains the same in 2023.

Black Friday Deals – Discounts on Apple MacBook Air – Lowest Price Alert!

Black Friday Sale is the biggest sale event conducted every year. During this Black Friday sale, we have a lot of discounts being announced on different products, from smartphones to smart TVs and many more products. However, the deal for this Apple MacBook Air 2023 has taken the attention of many buyers all around the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.

With the Black Friday Sale coming up, the Apple MacBook Air 2023, launched for a premium price tag of $1049, now receives a price slash of $250, bringing the whole pricing of this laptop as low as below $800. However, a few terms and conditions will be added to get this discount. The premium laptop is now priced for a price tag of $965.99, a direct price slash.

The terms and conditions for additional discounts include using partnered banks for bank purchases and more.

This deal for Apple MacBook Air 2023 is a really a steal deal to go with where you will not only get a more prominent display and even powerful and efficient t chipset, but you get all of this for as low as $1000, which is usually very rare of Apple MacBooks for this price tag.

However, to give you a glimpse on the specification and feature side, let’s now take a look into the specification and feature side of the Apple MacBook Air 2023 laptop.

Apple MacBook Air 2023 – Specification and Features

Let’s now start with the specification and feature side of the new Apple MacBook Air 2023; here, you will be getting huge upgrades over the previous year’s MacBook Air.

First, let’s start with the display. Finally, after a lot of 13.3-inch MacBook Air, you get an even bigger MacBook Air 2023, where this 2023 model is being shipped with the latest 15.3-inch, more prominent display out of the box.

This new, more prominent display is the Liquid Retina display, which can get bright up to 500 nits and also offers a great P3 broad color support, offering over one billion colors with a great viewable limit.

The laptop also offers a sleeker design, with that notch design on the front side. Moving to the internals, you will get the latest M2 chipset onboard: an 8 Core CPU combined with 10 Core GPU and 24GB of Unified memory.

On the battery life, this new laptop comes with an extended battery life whereas MacBook Air offers an extended battery life of up to 18 hours, which is the highest in the industry standards.

The Apple MacBook Air 2023 also offers a great camera and audio setup, whereas now this MacBook Air receives an upgraded 1080p FaceTime HD camera combined with a new array of 3 microphones. If you want to use your laptop for multimedia consumption, again, this laptop makes a good fit here, thanks to its six-speaker surround sound system, which offers an immersive experience for its users.

This laptop which is now selling for $1000 below, comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. You also get an 16GB RAM option coupled with 512GB and 1TB of storage option too.

