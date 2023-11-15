Black Friday Sale is right around the corner for its announcement, where we will see many products, from smartphones to smart appliances and even smart gadgets and audio peripherals! But the question is, what’s the best deal you can get for this upcoming Black Friday Sale, and is it really worth waiting for the Black Friday Sale this year?

Here, we have got you covered with the answers to all your questions, including the best deal. Talking about the best deal, if you are looking for a premium audio gadget, you can have your eyes on this best deal on Sony’s premium headphones, the new Sony WH1000XM5.

To give you a glimpse of the product and deals, the Sony WH1000XM5 is among the premium-level headphones you can get now.

Sony has already been leading in the market with their high-quality headphones, and the XM5s are among the flagship headphones you can get from the Japanese-based company.

Above all, you get all the premium features out of the box. Also, the XM series headphones have been among the best-selling headphones for many years, so without any doubt, you can go with these headphones today, and with the Black Friday Sale going on right now, you can get these headphones for a huge discount.

Now, if you have a good glimpse of the product, we have covered everything you need to know here.

Black Friday 2023 Deals – Get Sony WH1000XM5 For the Lowest-Ever Price

With the upcoming holiday season, we have many retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.

With many retailers announcing discounts on their platforms, a few retailers like BestBuy are offering better discounts on where products like Sony WH1000XM5 are under the spotlight.

Talking about the discounts, Sony WH1000XM5 is now under the radar for the best discount, where the flagship headphone, which was released for a premium price tag of $399.99, now with the Black Friday sale, the headphone directly receives a huge price slash by $70, bringing down the price to $329.99. It could be an amazing deal for many looking to upgrade to the latest premium headphones.

If you are looking for other options, you can still buy it via monthly installment of $27.50 for one year.

Even with the discount, if you are wondering whether you should buy this headphone or not, let’s now take a look into the specification and feature side of the headphone so that you can make a final decision on whether you should buy this headphone or not.

Sony WH1000XM5 – Specification and Features

Sony has been among the leading audio makers in the market, thanks to the amazing audio quality and hardware quality that the Japanese-based brand has been offering. This remains the same for the Sony WH1000XM5 as well.

Sony WH1000XM5 offers the best wireless connectivity and some amazing audio features onboard. Here, you will be getting the support for the latest Active Noise Cancellation along with eight mics all around the headphones, offering a great clear calling out of the box.

Talking about the audio-centric features, here you will be getting the support for Auto Noise Cancellation Optimizer, which adapts well to your environment.

Thanks to the V1 Processor, which not only offers the best audio quality but, in fact, also offers better sound quality.

Talking about the battery, the headphone offers an overall 40-hour battery backup without ANC turned on. However, if you turn on the ANC charger, you will get slightly dropped charging for up to 30 hours. The headphones also offer quick charging; with a 3-minute charge, the headphones can last up to 3 hours.

You also get a hardware where with a softer pads, you can use the headphones for a really long duration.

Buy Sony WH1000XM5

