Are you looking for a new fitness band this year? In today’s age, taking care of your health has become crucial.

With the rising trend of lifestyle changes, it has become a huge concern for many to keep track of their health, and in today’s busy schedule, it’s tough to track your health.

This is where the usage of smartwatches comes in! In today’s market, plenty of smartwatches are available on the market, but when it comes to getting the best of the best!

Google’s owned Fitbit series is the right choice for you go with. And, with the Black Friday Sale going right now, you can get in hands with the all-new Fitbit 6 series smartwatch for great pricing out of the box.

To give you a glimpse about the smartwatch, this new Fitbit Charge 6 comes with a great set of features, including an AMOLED Panel on the front side alongside some really good Health trackers and features, and above all, you also get access to a 6-month membership as well.

Also, the Fitbit Charge 6 is now among Amazon’s #1 Best Seller smartwatch. So, that was a small glimpse of the smartwatch. Let’s now deeply examine what this smartwatch is all about.

Black Friday Sale Discounts for Fitbit Charge 6

It’s time for the Holiday season, and already we have some amazing discounts among many popular retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, BestBuy, and other retailers.

When it comes to getting the Best Black Friday Deals for this sale, we have the Fitbit Charge 6, now selling for a great price, making it a pocket-friendly deal for all of us.

Talking about the pricing side, the Fitbit Charge 6 Smart band was originally priced at $159.95; you will be getting a huge price slash of 38%, which brings down the price to just $99.95. Yes, you read it right! Now, you can get in hands with this premium Fitbit Charge 6 Smartwatch for as low as below $100.

Are you still wondering if it’s worth buying Fitbit Charge 6 for a discounted price below $100? Let’s now dive into the specification side of the smartwatch, where you can get a good idea about the smart band and see if you really want to buy this smart band or not.

Fitbit Charge 6 – Specification and Features

Starting with the specification and feature side of the Fitbit Charge 6 smart band, the first and foremost important feature to consider is the health features you get. The all-new Fitbit Charge 6 comes with a dedicated Heart Rate sensor, offering accurate heart rate information. Google’s Fitbit promises their Charge 6 will offer even more precise health information with their latest equipped sensors.

Above this, you also get support for ECG and Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications Oxygen Saturation (SPO2) Monitoring. You also get support for Stress Management, a Night Sleep tracker, and Do-Not-Disturb Modes.

Suppose you are considering the above Health features. In that case, this new Fitbit Charge 6 comes with a great set of connectivity features where you can access YouTube Music Controls, Google Maps, Google Wallet, Call, Text, and Smartphone App Notifications.

You will get an AMOLED panel on the front side, which offers great color reproduction combined with black.

Fitbit Charge 6 also comes with Small and Large Straps within the box. The Small Strap measures between 140mm to 180mm whereas for the users with a larger wrist can go with a larger strap which is in the size between 180mm to 220m. You also get a charger included with the box.

Above all, you also get a 6 month Premium Membership to health apps.

