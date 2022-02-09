BMW to bring all-electric iX SUV in the Super Bowl ad campaign

The most-watched sporting event in the US, Super Bowl will have ad campaigns showcasing the BMW all-electric iX SUV. The campaign will show legendary bodybuilder and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger as Zeus. He will decide to retire and live in Palm Springs. Since 2015, this is the first time BMW has put an ad on the Super Bowl advertisement.

The all-electric iX becomes a gift from Semla Hayek, who portrays Hera, the Goddess of Women. Zeus accepts his new ride, an EV, and the two drive away while karaoke-ing Eddy Grant’s “Electric Avenue.” While the details (the corny ones, at that) are not really too important, what is important is BMW is paying for its first Super Bowl airtime in seven years to show off its brand new iX SUV, which begins deliveries next month. Its 2015 Super Bowl ad was also for an all-electric vehicle: the BMW i3, which the automaker recently announced it would stop producing at its plant in Leipzig.

The iX packs 516 horsepower and 324 miles of range in all three of its trims: the Convenience, starting at $88,050, Premium at $93,175, and Sport at $94,325. 0-60 MPH acceleration tops out at just 4.4 seconds, which is about nine-tenths of a second slower than the Tesla Model Y Performance. Tesla’s fastest variant for the all-electric crossover will get you to 60 MPH from a standstill in just 3.5 seconds.

“This is my first Super Bowl commercial—and the first time I’ve played a Greek goddess,” said Hayek Pinault. “Seventy-five percent of the decisions made in a marriage about where to spend the money are made by women, and in this commercial, it is the woman who decides on the right car to get her husband back on track. Of course, the commercial is entertaining, but there is also a real human truth to it.”

Popularity of EVs

With increasing consumer sentiment that electric vehicles are becoming more widely accepted as a form of passenger transportation, it only makes sense for the automakers that set aside billions on advertising to reach out during the biggest day in American sports. The U.S. automotive market is slowly but surely becoming more concentrated with EVs. While the percentage may be small, it only shows that automakers are planning to attempt to woo over consumers with comedic and playful commercials because EVs are finally here.

While we will still see plenty of gas-powered car commercials during the big game, BMW’s escape from its seven-year hiatus is only more indication that electric cars are the primary focus of automakers when millions of sets of eyes will be glued to their TV sets to see Joe Burrow duel against Matt Stafford.