Byju’s Lenders Scrap
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-06-01/byju-s-lenders-scrap-talks-to-restructure-1-2-billion-loan#xj4y7vzkg
Home
Startups
Events

Byju’s lenders scrap talks to restructure $1.2 billion loan
BYJU'S have scrapped negotiations with the company to recast a $1.2 billion loan

Akansha Prasad·
EventsExclusive InterviewStartups

Byju’s, an esteemed startup in Indiais currently facing a significant setback following the withdrawal of creditors from discussions to restructure a loan amounting to $1.2 billionSources familiar with the matter reveal that these talks came to an end due to the creditors filing a lawsuit alleging that the company concealed $500 million in raised fundsTo protect their anonymitythese individuals have requested to remain unnamed since the information discussed is private.

 

https://www.india.com/business/byjus-lenders-seek-200-million-in-prepayment-with-higher-interest-rate-to-restructure-1-2-billion-loan-5984133/
Byju Raveendran, founder and chief executive officer

As a result of the terminated discussionslenders now possess the ability to sell Byju’s term loan B securities since the limitations imposed during the negotiations have been liftedByju’s has a deadline until June 5 to fulfill its obligation of paying the interest on the loanNotablyduring a court hearing in the US last monthan attorney representing the organization expressed confidence that the company would soon receive a substantial capital infusionwhich would enable it to repay the loanThese statements contradict the allegations of fund concealment raised by the creditors.

Steep losses and cost reduction targets of Byju’s

In response to the situationa representative from Byju’s asserted on Thursday that the transfer of borrowed funds was conducted in strict compliance with the loan agreementwithout violating any terms or agreedupon rights and responsibilitiesImportantlythe representative emphasized that even the lenders themselves have not claimed that the transfer was impermissible under the existing contractual arrangement between the parties.

Similarlya spokesperson for Byju’s stated unequivocally that the transfer of borrowed funds fully adhered to the loan agreementupholding all obligations and rights as agreed uponNotablythe spokesperson underscored that the lenders themselves have not alleged that the transfer breached the terms stipulated in the parties‘ contractual arrangement.

After failing to deliver audited financial data within the specified deadlineByju’s sought to renegotiate the terms of the contract by proposing an increase in the coupon on the loan due in 2026 by as much as 300 basis pointsFurthermorethe company intended to prepay a portion of the debt as part of the renegotiation process.

Bloomberg’s provided information highlights that the loanwhich stands as one of the largest unrated debts ever raised by a startupexperienced a record low valuation of 64.5 cents per dollar in SeptemberCurrentlyit holds an approximate value of 79 cents.

Comments

comments

© 2023 Techstory Media Pvt Ltd Contact : info@techstory.in