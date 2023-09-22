California Gasoline Prices Skyrocket to $5.79 Amid Refinery Outages and Supply Shortages

Gasoline prices in California have surged dramatically in recent weeks, causing concerns for both consumers and industry experts. According to AAA data, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the state reached approximately $5.79, marking a significant increase of 29 cents from just a week ago and a staggering 54 cents from the previous month.

In certain areas, the situation is even more dire, with prices soaring beyond the $6 mark. Notably, in Long Beach, motorists are facing the brunt of these price hikes, with gasoline costs currently standing at a whopping $6.06 per gallon, reflecting an astonishing 70-cent surge over the past month. Further north, in Alpine County, which shares its border with Nevada, the average price of gas is inching towards an astonishing $7 per gallon, as reported by AAA data.

Refinery Outages Blamed for Price Surge

Industry insiders are attributing this abrupt price surge to a series of refinery outages. According to Andy Lipow, President of Lipow Oil Associates, these outages began with Hurricane Hilary, which caused power disruptions. Subsequently, issues at Chevron refineries in the Bay Area and Los Angeles, among other locations, exacerbated the problem. Additionally, the PBF Torrance refinery in Torrance is shutting down several gasoline-producing units for scheduled maintenance, further straining the supply.

The California Energy Commission has highlighted that a significant portion of the gasoline consumed in California comes from in-state refineries. Therefore, unplanned refinery outages play a pivotal role in driving up pump prices. The 2015 refinery explosion at the ExxonMobil facility in Torrance, California, offers a compelling example of how unplanned refinery outages can dramatically impact gasoline prices. Following the explosion, gasoline prices in California surged to over $4.00 per gallon, a stark contrast to the national average of $2.50 to $3.00 per gallon at that time. This event vividly demonstrates the vulnerability of regions like California, heavily dependent on in-state refineries, to sudden supply shocks caused by unexpected outages.

Low Inventories and Capacity Constraints

West Coast gasoline inventories were at their lowest levels leading up to Labor Day this year since October 2022, exacerbating the situation, according to Lipow. Moreover, California’s refinery capacity has seen a decline of 9.5% since 2020. The situation is poised to worsen by year-end when Phillips 66 plans to close its refinery in the Bay Area, further reducing the state’s refining capabilities. The consequences of low gasoline inventories and declining refinery capacity go beyond just higher prices. They can disrupt transportation networks, affect businesses that rely on fuel, and have environmental implications if consumers turn to less eco-friendly alternatives due to shortages.

Impact Beyond California

The repercussions of these challenges are not confined to California alone. Refineries in Texas and New Mexico, which supply gasoline to Arizona, have also experienced operational issues. When these refineries face disruptions, Arizona turns to California for additional supply, which subsequently affects prices in the neighboring state. In Arizona, gas prices have climbed to $4.65 per gallon, marking an increase of 14 cents in a week and a notable 42-cent surge from the previous month, as per AAA data.

Outlook and Counties Affected

According to AAA spokesperson Andy Gross, the challenges in California’s gasoline supply chain will persist until the refineries are back up to full operational capacity. Presently, several counties in California are grappling with gasoline prices at or above $6 per gallon, including Alpine, Mono, Inyo, San Bernardino, Riverside, San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, and Ventura.

As these challenges continue to impact both California and neighboring states, the tech world closely watches how these developments may influence travel, transportation, and the energy landscape in the coming months.

The surge in gasoline prices is a stark reminder of the complex interplay between environmental factors, supply chains, and consumer affordability in an increasingly interconnected world. As California grapples with these challenges, the need for resilient and adaptable energy systems becomes ever more critical, with potential implications for tech innovations in the energy sector. As technology continues to shape the future, finding sustainable solutions to address these challenges will remain a top priority for the tech community, policymakers, and businesses alike.