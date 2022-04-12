Coinbase is making a movie trilogy with BAYC NFT characters

Well, well, well, never did I think I would be saying this, but yes Coinbase is making a movie trilogy. It has partnered with the popular NFT project Bored Ape Yacht Club and will be featuring the NFT characters in the movie. The movie will be made by Coinbase entertainment and will be crowdfunded by the BAYC NFT community. This is something new, so it will be interesting to see how Coinbase goes about making the trilogy.

Coinbase announced its plans to make the movie trilogy on 11th April and has been welcomed by the community. The Twitter page of BAYC Club said that they are stoked about Coinbase making a film series. It also asked the hodlers of the Ape NFTs to submit them for casting. So, it seems they will need the buyer’s permission to be using them in the movie.

If you are a holder of BAYC Ape NFTs, then go ahead and submit it to the website degentrilogy.com to stand a chance of getting your NFT being a part of the movie. The movie will also feature the Apecoin project.

Talking about their goal of making this movie trilogy, Coinbase said that they aim to bring a billion people to the crypto community. And they firmly believe that the interactive film series will play a huge part in fulfilling that goal. Since they have been influenced by the BAYC club so much, they have invited them to help make this movie. It is also the first of a kind thing and will be definitely appreciated by the masses.

Coinbase is planning ahead

We have heard that Coinbase is soon planning to launch its own NFT marketplace. I think this movie trilogy is their way of getting maximum attraction from the NFT community. Even the CEO of Yuga Labs said that Coinbase’s movie trilogy is a “pioneering step for NFTs and entertainment.” If done right, it is going to give them enough exposure that their NFT marketplace will become a hit right away.

