Convenience store Sheetz will now accept crypto as payment

Even though Bitcoin is treated as a store of value and investment, its creator wanted it to be a currency. And as more people realize this, the usage of cryptocurrencies as a payment method is increasing. But how is that? It’s happening when new stores start to accept crypto as payments. The convenience store Sheetz has recently announced that they will accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin for payments.

Why has Sheetz added the crypto payments option?

We all know that crypto has its fair share of downsides like volatility and payment fess when it comes to using it as currency. But still, Sheetz has implemented it at their store. There are two reasons for this the first is publicity, and the 2nd is innovation. We all know that it is still new when stores are announcing crypto as payment options and get a lot of free headlines. And then, coming to innovation, the company believes in giving what the customers want and that “includes accepting many forms of payments.”

Now users who own crypto don’t have to go through the hassle of liquidating some coins and then paying at the store in fiat. This is a game-changer for the store and for any investors who regularly visit the convenience store Sheetz.

Sheetz has partnered with Flexa.

For this payment method, Sheetz is working with Flexa to implement the solution. At this point, they have implemented the payment method at some cafes and stores. And as time goes by, this number will increase. The company also plans to add crypto payments to its fuel pumps. According to the CTO of Flexa, the technology they are using has lower fraud rates, fewer transaction fees, and higher loyalty for customers.

The co-founder of Flexa also said that they are very happy about working with Sheetz. He applauded that Sheetz is one of the most forward-thinking brands, and it makes Flexa happy to work with them. This also means that Sheetz could see even more sales due to their new addition at the stores and pumps. And crypto enthusiasts are surely going to drive up there to check out the store.

