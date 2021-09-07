Crypto.com Hires Patrick Yoon to Lead Korea Operations

Patrick Yoon, a former country manager at Visa Korea and Mongolia, has been appointed as the general manager for South Korea by Crypto.com. According to Kris Marszalek, CEO of Crypto.com, Yoon’s experience would definitely help the crypto exchange to achieve “new heights.” Yoon spent three years with Visa, where he collaborated with regulatory agencies and other financial organizations.

The Crypto.com exchange, which was founded in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo in Sai Wan, Hong Kong Island, now has a user base of 10 million users and 2,600 staff around the world. The company has grown significantly in the recent year, with over 1,500 new employees (now 2,600 total).

Patrick Yoon, South Korea’s General Manager, and Kris Marszalek, co-founder, and CEO of Crypto.com, stated their eagerness to collaborate. Patrick Yoon said,” Digital assets and cryptocurrency markets have piqued the interest of South Korean investors. I’m looking forward to working with Crypto.com’s professional team to help us build our business in Korea by addressing our client’s needs while keeping to regulatory norms and regulations.”

Throughout his career, Patrick has been able to drive sustainable business growth within regulatory frameworks with major financial brands. Crypto.com is a perfect fit for his solid business expertise. With Patrick on board, we’re excited to reach new heights in Korea.”-added Marszalek.

According to the company, Patrick will contribute to the Korean crypto sector with a proven track record in the Korean financial industry, having played a vital role in the expansion of Visa’s global reach, which includes traditional finance organizations as well as the big tech and fintech players.

In addition, his ‘Go Global’ effort to boost SMBs’ international market penetration amid the COVID-19 pandemic was acknowledged by the Korean Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises and Startups’ ‘Inclusive Company’ project. Patrick Yoon worked for Standard Chartered Bank in South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom before joining Visa.

Crypto.com’s app provides trading, lending, and payment services, as well as a Visa card to users who stake CRO, the company’s native token, for more than 180 days. In just a year, Crypto.com has expanded from 5 million to 10 million users. According to the corporation, spending on the Crypto.com Visa card increased by 55 percent in 2020.

In August, Crypto.com hired Henrik Johansson, a former Spotify executive, to manage its expansion operations. In the next two years, Johansson wants to achieve 100 million users. South Korean cryptocurrency exchanges are scrambling to meet new, stringent regulations by the September regulatory deadline.

