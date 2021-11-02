Crypto exchange Kraken to list Shiba Inu today

Kraken to list Shiba Inu as the hype surrounding it continues to mount. I am saying this because the price of the token has increased by more than 800% in the last 1 month. At the same time, it has also overtaken Dogecoin and became the 9th largest crypto with a market cap of $38 billion. This is huge, and the entire community is stoked about Shiba Inu and its future. AMC Theatres CEO also tweeted, asking if they should start accepting SHIB. And if that happens, it will mean even more adoption and price increase.

Shiba Inu to list on Kraken

The listing will happen today, 2nd November 2021. The reason behind this is very clear. Kraken doesn’t want to lose out on the revenue opportunities from SHIB as the community is super active right now. The platform recently tweeted saying that if they can get 2000 likes, they will list SHIB tomorrow on their exchange. And considering the hype, they got over 45k likes and 11.6 retweets. So, the listing is happening today.

The exact time of the listing is not known, but it’s happening today. The SHIB community is also expecting a price increase due to the listing. So, if you are a trader, keep a note of that. Users on Twitter have been pointing out that listing on Kraken will give the meme coin a much-needed boost. On the other hand, one of them pointed out that this will help the exchange make good money too from the trading fees they charge.

Robinhood

Here we have Kraken, which is one of the largest digital asset exchanges, all set to list SHIB with just 2000 likes. And then we have Robinhood that still hasn’t made a public statement regarding the coin even after a petition with over 400k signatures. The exchnage needs to list SHIB so that they can bank for the hype and make up for their quarterly falling revenues. They are still too dependent on Dogecoin, and increasing the variety of tokens supported by the platform will change that.

What are your thoughts on the crypto exchange Kraken planning to list Shiba Inu? And do you think that this will boost the price of the token? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

Also Read: Squid Game crypto investors lost millions as developers run away