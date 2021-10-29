Cyberpunk 2077 Free DLC Delayed

A new roadmap has revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 has delayed future updates, enhancements, and free DLC until 2022. According to the current roadmap, the free DLC was supposed to be available by the end of this year. The news was discovered on Twitter by Tyler McVicker after PCGamesN noticed that CD Projekt Red had updated game development and released a roadmap.

The roadmap is vaguer than the previous one, but at a glance, it looks like free DLC will be released around the same time as the next-gen native updates. The Free Cyberpunk 2077 DLC was originally listed for early 2021 or the first half of 2022, but with this latest update, it seems like it will be a bundle of patches and updates for the game. The developers of Cyberpunk 2077 promised several updates and major improvements including the likes of new free DLC and console updates, followed by a new patch in the remaining months of 2021.

A Forbes spot questioned the original release window for the DLC for early 2021. CD Projekt Red was hoping to release the first free DLC at the level of bug fix patched delivered for the game, which would mean that the Cyberpunk 2077s DLC would have been delayed to the latter half of 2021. However, according to the developer, the developer is still updating the schedule for future updates and content and will release patches at the end of the year.

The game is due to be repaired and equipped with new content by the end of 2021. The post-launch plans for Cyberpunk 2077as DLC were changed after its problematic release, and the game received its first piece of the major patch in August. The corrections and contents should now be available by the end of 2021.

Developer CD Projekt Red has revealed that the new content for Cyberpunk 2077, originally set for release later this year in the form of a free update or DLC, has been moved to 2022. The header image for the news item on the games website lists all other updates to the game, as well as the promised free DLC that was supposed to arrive later in the year. The other updates are taped to the second part of the header image and the post shows that they will arrive in the first quarter of next year, along with the game’s free next-gen update.

Cyberpunk 2077 will receive a next-gen version for Xbox Series X and PS5. This includes a free next-generation console update, which developer CD Projekt Red says will be postponed to the first quarter of 2022. We will not go into too many details today, as there is no clear release date yet.

Developer CD Projekt Red has released a video detailing what went wrong with Cyberpunk 2077 today, and when they went through the presentation they revealed that plans for free DLC games have been put on hold to concentrate on more urgent improvements and concerns. The developers are still planning to update and extend the game with further bug fixes, but the free DLC is now scheduled to be delayed until 2022. As Forbes has found out, it is worth noting that the original timetable was not very detailed.

CD Projekt Red has prioritized the development of two major optimization patches for PS4 and Xbox One to fix the poor performance on last-generation hardware. The developer also works on next-generation optimization patches for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game. The company cited recommendations from the team overseeing the development of Cyberpunk 2077 to clarify its decision to delay the release of the next generation of updates until early 2022.

It remains to be seen whether Cyberpunk 2077s free DLC for Windows will be a small cosmetic addition, similar to the elements in The Witcher 3, or whether it needs to be updated. The free DLC was originally planned for early 2021, but due to hacker attacks and the concentration of patches on the back of the PS store, its delay, they have released more content to extend it. It was stated that the free DLC updates and enhancements will not be available until 2022 and do not expect a last-minute patch in 2021.