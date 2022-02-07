Dating after quarantine: dating sites and webcam chats

When in 2020, countries began to impose strict quarantines one after another due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, it was easy to predict that dating would migrate to the Internet. Even before that, millions of people preferred to meet online rather than on the street. Due to quarantine restrictions, this trend has become even more widespread. In early 2020, Charlie Lester, a representative of The Inner Circle platform (a popular dating app), reported that their app had an increase of 15% in chats and a 10% increase in messages. And that was just the beginning.

The more the situation with coronavirus worsened, the more rapidly the activity of the audience grew on all kinds of online platforms — from social networks and streaming services to dating sites and anonymous chat rooms. Take the chat room Omegle, for example. Before the pandemic, more than 15,000 people were rarely seen online at a time. But then, in just a couple of months, the average number of online users tripled — to 30-35 thousand people. This speaks volumes, but the most interesting thing is that after the weakening of quarantine measures in a number of countries, interest in online dating has not decreased. In some cases it even increased.

For easy communication on the Web and interesting people, you just need to choose a suitable site. We recommend you pay attention to dating sites and chat rooms. Here it is really easiest to find interesting chat partners, new friends, and perhaps even your soulmate.

Dating sites

The first dating sites of the modern type began to appear back in the nineties. During this time, they greatly improved, acquired many useful functions and became much more convenient to use. Their number has also grown to unimaginable proportions. We want to look at the most interesting of them.

Adultfriendfinder (adultfriendfinder.com)

Adult FriendFinder is a popular adult dating site. Here you can find partners not just for communication and friendship, but also for sex. Of course, the site is intended exclusively for users over 18 years old and there is a lot of explicit content here. For the ease of finding a partner, you can specify your gender, date of birth, country, city, marital status and other parameters. On that basis, the system will select potential partners for you.

Elitesingles (elitesingles.com)

Dating site Elitesingles is positioned as a site for serious dating. The developers claim that 90% of Elitesingles users are people over 30 years old with an upper secondary education. This means there’s a really good choice for those who are not looking for a one-night stand, but really dream of finding a soulmate for life. The only caveat is that Elitesingles is focused mainly on dating in the United States.

Tinder

Tinder needs no introduction. It’s one of the most popular dating sites in the world. it works based on location — Tinder tries to find potential partners near you, which significantly increases the chances of a meeting in real life.

Hinge

Hinge has an interesting approach. Its matching system is based on analysis of the personality type of its users. Hinge analyzes your profile across multiple parameters to ultimately find the most suitable partners. It should be said that it copes with this task quite admirably. The New York Times even wrote about the app.

Eharmony

Eharmony is also based on finding compatible partners and often finds a really good match. According to the developers, more than two million people have already found their love on Eharmony. Plus thanks to the almost equal number of men and women registered on the site, the chances of a successful match only increase.

Bumble

The main difference between Bumble and other dating sites and apps is that girls take the first step here. That means only a girl can initiate communication. On one hand, this is really important, because it means dating is becoming more comfortable and safe for women. But on the other hand, this greatly limits the options for male users.

OkCupid

OkCupid is not just a dating site and app, but almost a complete social network. Here you can create an interesting profile, view the profiles of other users and learn a lot of important information about them before going directly to interaction. This is very important if you want to know more about the person before moving on to the next step.

Cam to cam chats

Perhaps the biggest disadvantage of dating sites and apps is that they are time consuming. You need to register, fill out a profile, spend time looking for a potential pair or sort through the options that one or another site offers. Sometimes you just want dating to happen faster and without any extra effort. This is what makes the web cam chat an ideal format for fast dating.

Chatrandom

Chatrandom is a popular cam chat, which, in addition to the usual chat roulette function, has several other useful features. For example, you can visit themed rooms and chat with several participants at the same time. Or go to a paid chat with girls, where it will be easier to find a potential coupling. For a more accurate search for a chat partner, we recommend you enter your gender and list of interests.

Omegle

This was the first camchat in history, which has existed since 2009. Omegle became the progenitor of all modern anonymous chat apps. Unfortunately, the site does not have gender and geographic filters, but you can search for chat partners by interests. There’s also an unmoderated section where you can chat without any restrictions.

OmeTV

OmeTV is a minimalist but comfortable cam chat where you can specify your gender and country, and the system will try to select the most suitable chat partners for you. A useful feature of the chat is the automatic translation of messages into the language of your choice. Very handy when communicating with people who don’t speak your language.

Emeraldchat

Emeraldchat is a classic cam to cam chat, but with a couple of interesting features. First, there’s a karma rating which influences who you get connected to, and how quickly. And secondly, a versatile chat space, where you can not only text, but also exchange photos and media files.

CooMeet

For a male audience, webcam chat CooMeet is one of the best options, because the platform connects them only with girls. CooMeet has a unique gender filter. While on other webcam chats you simply enter your gender and it’s not verified by anyone, at CooMeet the girls confirm their identity. This means the appearance of fakes and bots on the site is impossible, and CooMeet is never mistaken in choosing the gender of a match.

CooMeet has useful mobile apps in addition to the website. Not to mention, all new users can experience the site for free during a trial period, after which they decide whether they want to pay for full access or not.

Shagle

A free webcam chat with a gender filter and search for chat partners in more than 70 countries around the world. A convenient chat app with an emphasis on anonymity and confidentiality. It also offers virtual gifts you can give to other users.

Tinychat

Tinychat is not exactly your usual random cam chat, but rather a video streaming service. You can connect to other people’s broadcasts or launch your own and be the center of viewers’ attention.

How to choose the perfect dating site or cam chat?

There is no perfect platform to find a soulmate. Each site and application has both disadvantages and advantages. We recommend you try different options, personally evaluate all the features of a particular site and make an independent decision, don’t just follow someone else’s opinion and recommendations.

In order to increase your chances of a successful encounter, we advise you to use several platforms at once, alternating them to stay fresh. This will expand your circle of potential acquaintances and quickly find you the perfect match for a relationship.